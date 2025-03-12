Aston Villa v Club Brugge: Use Build Ups to back Rashford to eclipse Watkins at Villa Park

Aston Villa v Club Brugge

Wednesday 12 Match, 20:00 kick-off

Live on TNT Sports 1

Match Ups - Rashford can prove a point against Watkins

It's pretty much job done you'd think for Aston Villa after a 3-1 win in Belgium, even if it was a slightly fortuitous thanks to some missed chances and a late Club Brugge implosion.

Unai Emery will still send his side out to try and get an ealry goal to kill the tie, and as such we're using Betfair's Build Up to create a Match Ups bet between two Villa players who should cause the visitors problems from the off.

And it's Marcus Rashford who we're backing to beat Ollie Watkins for shots on target at 11/43.75

It's not even close over the season so far, with Watkins hitting the target 30 times to Rashford's 19, but conditions looks right for the on-loan Man Utd man to make his mark at Villa Park.

Player vs Player

English Premier League 11 Ollie Watkins Aston Villa English Premier League 10 Marcus Rashford Man Utd Watkins Rashford Appearances 38 25 Goals 16 6 Shots 84 35 Shots on target 40 16 Assists 8 3 Chances created 25 28 Passes 415 446 Fouls 29 9 Fouls won 33 10 Yellow cards 2 2 Red cards 0 0 Powered by

This is less about the stats - as Watkins has six Champions League shots on target against Rashford's one - but more about motive and opportunity.

Rashford's one Champions League shot on target came in Brugge last week - where he would have landed this bet for us as Watkins drew a blank as the Belgians dealt with him pretty nicely.

The visitors will have to come out and play here though and Rashford can really profit on the break after his best run for Villa so far with four shots on target in his last two starts.

There's also a case of how long Watkins will be on the pitch - as an early goal or two will kill the tie and Watkins would be one of the players Emery will want to take care off for the later rounds and Premier League campaign.

Given those factors we're happy to side with Rashford, who of course is also still trying to prove himself and a big Champions League performance would do wonders.