Aston Villa v Club Brugge: Use Build Ups to back Rashford to eclipse Watkins at Villa Park

Marcus Rashford in training for Aston Villa ahead of Champions League tie
Back Marcus Rashford to star for Villa in the Champions League ahead of Ollie Watkins

Paul Higham fancies taking on Ollie Watkins with Marcus Rashford using Betfair's Build Ups for Aston Villa's second leg against Club Brugge.

Aston Villa v Club Brugge
Wednesday 12 Match, 20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1

Match Ups - Rashford can prove a point against Watkins

It's pretty much job done you'd think for Aston Villa after a 3-1 win in Belgium, even if it was a slightly fortuitous thanks to some missed chances and a late Club Brugge implosion.

Unai Emery will still send his side out to try and get an ealry goal to kill the tie, and as such we're using Betfair's Build Up to create a Match Ups bet between two Villa players who should cause the visitors problems from the off.

And it's Marcus Rashford who we're backing to beat Ollie Watkins for shots on target at 11/43.75

It's not even close over the season so far, with Watkins hitting the target 30 times to Rashford's 19, but conditions looks right for the on-loan Man Utd man to make his mark at Villa Park.

Player vs Player

English Premier League

11

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

English Premier League

10

Marcus Rashford

Man Utd

Watkins Rashford

Appearances 38 25
Goals 16 6
Shots 84 35
Shots on target 40 16
Assists 8 3
Chances created 25 28
Passes 415 446
Fouls 29 9
Fouls won 33 10
Yellow cards 2 2
Red cards 0 0

This is less about the stats - as Watkins has six Champions League shots on target against Rashford's one - but more about motive and opportunity.

Rashford's one Champions League shot on target came in Brugge last week - where he would have landed this bet for us as Watkins drew a blank as the Belgians dealt with him pretty nicely.

The visitors will have to come out and play here though and Rashford can really profit on the break after his best run for Villa so far with four shots on target in his last two starts.

There's also a case of how long Watkins will be on the pitch - as an early goal or two will kill the tie and Watkins would be one of the players Emery will want to take care off for the later rounds and Premier League campaign.

Given those factors we're happy to side with Rashford, who of course is also still trying to prove himself and a big Champions League performance would do wonders.

Recommended Bet

Back Marcus Rashford to have more Shots on Target than Ollie Watkins

SBK11/4

Now read the rest of our Betfair Build Up tips including Atletico v Real Madrid

