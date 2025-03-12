Aston Villa v Club Brugge: Use Build Ups to back Rashford to eclipse Watkins at Villa Park
Paul Higham fancies taking on Ollie Watkins with Marcus Rashford using Betfair's Build Ups for Aston Villa's second leg against Club Brugge.
-
Back determined Rashford to get the better of Watkins
-
Get a completely free bet every day of the Cheltenham Festival with Betfair
-
Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival
Aston Villa v Club Brugge
Wednesday 12 Match, 20:00 kick-off
Live on TNT Sports 1
Match Ups - Rashford can prove a point against Watkins
It's pretty much job done you'd think for Aston Villa after a 3-1 win in Belgium, even if it was a slightly fortuitous thanks to some missed chances and a late Club Brugge implosion.
Unai Emery will still send his side out to try and get an ealry goal to kill the tie, and as such we're using Betfair's Build Up to create a Match Ups bet between two Villa players who should cause the visitors problems from the off.
And it's Marcus Rashford who we're backing to beat Ollie Watkins for shots on target at 11/43.75
It's not even close over the season so far, with Watkins hitting the target 30 times to Rashford's 19, but conditions looks right for the on-loan Man Utd man to make his mark at Villa Park.
Player vs Player
English Premier League
Ollie Watkins
Aston Villa
English Premier League
Marcus Rashford
Man Utd
Watkins Rashford
This is less about the stats - as Watkins has six Champions League shots on target against Rashford's one - but more about motive and opportunity.
Rashford's one Champions League shot on target came in Brugge last week - where he would have landed this bet for us as Watkins drew a blank as the Belgians dealt with him pretty nicely.
The visitors will have to come out and play here though and Rashford can really profit on the break after his best run for Villa so far with four shots on target in his last two starts.
There's also a case of how long Watkins will be on the pitch - as an early goal or two will kill the tie and Watkins would be one of the players Emery will want to take care off for the later rounds and Premier League campaign.
Given those factors we're happy to side with Rashford, who of course is also still trying to prove himself and a big Champions League performance would do wonders.
Now read the rest of our Betfair Build Up tips including Atletico v Real Madrid
New Customers can get £50 in free bets!
Available to new customers only. Place a £10 bet on the Betfair Sportsbook and you will receive £50 in free bets to use on Bet Builders and Accas! Opt-in here and T&cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Upcoming Fixtures Across All Leagues
Most Read Stories
-
Football Betting Tips
Premier League Odds: Liverpool go odds-on for title after Gunners drop points
-
Football Betting Tips
EFL Cup Tipsheet: Betting predictions for Tuesday's eight fixtures
-
Football Betting Tips
Lewis Jones' Notebook: Premier League's Under 2.5 goals trend won't last
-
Football Betting Tips
Sunday Football Tips: Best bets including a 26/1 card double in Arsenal vs Man City
-
Football Betting Tips
Opta Predicts Arsenal v Man City: Back Gyokeres goal in 12/1 Bet Builder