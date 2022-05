It is an odd thing to say about somebody who could soon be celebrating an enormous win on Betfair but you may not envy the punter who backed Liverpool with £100 to win the quadruple in August.

With the League Cup already in the Anfield trophy cabinet and the Premier League, FA Cup and the Champions League potentially joining them over the next few weeks, the bet could come in later this month and land the bettor £367, 200.

But with Liverpool trailing Manchester City by three points in the title race, and out to 18.017/1 on the Exchange to complete this historic quardruple, the punter could, ahead of Liverpool's trip to Aston Villa this evening, use Cash Out to the tune of £10,120.

That's still a magnificent return on the £100 they wagered at the start of the season.

But imagine how the bettor will feel if this month the Reds do what no English club has done before and complete the quadruple. They'd be more gutted than Gary Neville.

History and the markets indicate that the bettor would be wise to Cash Out. After all, no team has ever won all four and, after Liverpool dropped points against Tottenham, the title is Manchester City's to lose with three matches to play.

Then again Liverpool have been in scintillating form this year, they are favourites to win both the FA Cup and Champions League finals and, if our brave bettor had faith in them in August, then they may be tempted to keep believing.

It's an almost impossible dilemma and one that only the bettor alone can decide. But it is a nice problem to have.