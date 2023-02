Football punter wins £7K from £20

Lands 369/1 BTTS 10-fold on dramatic night

A Betfair punter was celebrating to the tune of more than £7K last night after landing a 10-fold football acca from a £20 stake.

On a night of goals, drama and unexpected results, the bettor put together a stunnng 10-fold wager at odds of 369/1 across matches in the Premier League, Club World Cup, French Cup and more.

Rashford strike gets 369/1 BTTS bet underway

All 10 bets were on both teams to score and it started at Old Trafford where the unfancied Leeds struck in the first minute to silence Manchester United's fans.

The Whites were 2-0 up in the second-half before Marcus Rashford scored for the hosts to land the BTTS bet. The match finished 2-2.

Real Madrid's World Club Cup clash with Cairo club Al Ahly was one of the biggest prices in the bet.

Our brave bettor backed goals at both in ends in that one at just over evens. The Champions League winners were coasting at 2-0 but Al Ahly converted a 65th minute penalty and it was two down and eight to go for the acca.

A BTTS 10-fold winning over £7k!



This Betfair punter had to keep their nerve as this 369/1 shot went the distance...



Feyenoord midfielder Orkan Kokcu was the hero with a 90th-minute penalty in their cup tie pic.twitter.com/eZtT5tdXcY -- Betfair (@Betfair) February 9, 2023

Results duly went the bettors way with both teams scoring in the French Cup clash between fierce rivals PSG and Marseille and in the five-goal FA Cup thriller that saw Fulham hold off Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Matches in the Netherlands, Portugal and Scotland, where our punter also had both teams to score, also produce goals for each side.

That left our punter in Wednesday night wonderland as they pocketed £7,395.03 for their efforts.

As for what's coming up, Leeds and Manchester United meet again on Sunday and it's 4/7 that both will score again.