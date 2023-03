Punter wins £6K from £20 bet on McTominay

Backed midfielder to score 2 or more at 300/1

Man Utd star strikes twice in Scotland win

Scott McTominay's two goals for Scotland against Spain thrilled Tartan Army fans and delighted the bettor who backed him at 300/1 to score a brace.

That meant they won £6K from placing a £20 stake on Betfair.

It was a stunning win for Scotland and one that gives them hope of qualifying automatically for Euro 2024.

Double delight for five McTominay backers

McTominay also struck twice in Scotland's 3-0 win over Cyprus on Saturday so he now has four for the campaign.

Scott McTominay goals...



For Man Utd in the last two years: 4



For Scotland in the last 3 days: 4



One punter has just won £6K from £20#SCOESP pic.twitter.com/Y26GupfSCj -- Betfair (@Betfair) March 28, 2023

It didn't take him long to get started, scoring after seven minutes against Spain at Hampden Park.

Seven minutes into the second-half, the Manchester United man volleyed home Kieran Tierney's deflected cross to secure Scotland's first victory over the Spaniards since 1984.

As well as the punter who walked away with £6K on Tuesday there were four others who also backed McTominay to score two or more at 300/1 with smaller stakes.

The result prompted four bettors to back Scotland at 175/1 to win Euro 2024 in Germany next summer.

4 punters have backed Scotland to win #EURO2024 at 175/1 after last night's 2-0 victory over Spain pic.twitter.com/xwAu295l5B -- Betfair (@Betfair) March 29, 2023

It capped an excellent international break for the home nations as England (six points), Scotland (six) and Wales (four) all made strong starts to their Euro '24 qualifying campaigns.