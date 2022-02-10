Big Winners on Betfair: Punter who used free bet among three in midweek money

A punter who used a free bet to win £1,250 was among three who were celebrating big wins on Betfair's football markets in midweek.

Southampton's comee from behind win over Tottenham was great news for a Betfair customer who used his free £5 bet for a three-fold acca that saw him pocket £1,250.

It was sensational stuff from the bettor who backed Saints in the match odds, corners and shots markets.

Villa thriller leaves bettor celebrating

Aston Villa and Leeds were involved in a 3-3 thriller and one plucky punter, who placed a Bet Builder double on the match, was left more exhilirated than anyone.

They backed over 8.5 corners - a wise move with these two attack-minded sides going head-to-head - and Marcelo Bielsa's men to have eight or more shots on target.

Both of those calls turned out to be correct and the punter, who had staked £16.70, received a return of £2,913.47.

They combined this with a double on the corners in Tottenham v Southampton, which duly obliged, and the away win, which was sealed when Saints triumphed 3-2.

Over all, the bettor scooped £5,263 from £44 stakes across both matches.

£5,263 from £44 stakes!



2 sensational Bet Builder doubles from this Betfair punter last night.



Completing our winning trinity on Wednesday was the bettor who put together a super smart goalscorer acca across the domestic and European action.

A five-fold bet that began with Spurs' Son Heung-Min and was rounded off by Philippe Coutinho saw the bettor score with a £26 stake that returned £1,527.81.

Not bad for a night's work.