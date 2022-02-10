Big Winners on Betfair: Punter who used free bet among three in midweek money

To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Philippe Coutinho
Coutinho scored in Villa's thrilling 3-3 draw with Leeds

Find out how three Betfair punters landed big winners in midweek with wagers on dramatic Premier League action and much more...

"Southampton's win was great news for a punter who used his free £5 bet for a three-fold acca on the match that saw him pocket £1,250."

A punter who used a free bet to win £1,250 was among three who were celebrating big wins on Betfair's football markets in midweek.

Southampton's comee from behind win over Tottenham was great news for a Betfair customer who used his free £5 bet for a three-fold acca that saw him pocket £1,250.

It was sensational stuff from the bettor who backed Saints in the match odds, corners and shots markets.

Villa thriller leaves bettor celebrating

Aston Villa and Leeds were involved in a 3-3 thriller and one plucky punter, who placed a Bet Builder double on the match, was left more exhilirated than anyone.

They backed over 8.5 corners - a wise move with these two attack-minded sides going head-to-head - and Marcelo Bielsa's men to have eight or more shots on target.

Both of those calls turned out to be correct and the punter, who had staked £16.70, received a return of £2,913.47.

They combined this with a double on the corners in Tottenham v Southampton, which duly obliged, and the away win, which was sealed when Saints triumphed 3-2.

Over all, the bettor scooped £5,263 from £44 stakes across both matches.

Completing our winning trinity on Wednesday was the bettor who put together a super smart goalscorer acca across the domestic and European action.

A five-fold bet that began with Spurs' Son Heung-Min and was rounded off by Philippe Coutinho saw the bettor score with a £26 stake that returned £1,527.81.

Not bad for a night's work.

