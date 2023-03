Betfair football punter wins over £10K from £10 bet

Late Sheffield United goal gets 11-fold underway in FA Cup

Barca's injury-time makes it El Acca-clasico

There's nothing like a late winning goal to send fans into raptures but one Betfair punter had more reason than most to celebrate when Sheffield United, Lille and Barcelona scored late on Sunday.

Those goals were crucial to a winning 11-fold football acca that saw the bettor win nearly £10.7K after putting down a tenner.

Blades leave it late to book Wembley place

They backed the Blades to beat Blackburn in their FA Cup quarter-final but, with Rovers 2-1 until the 81st minute, that looked unlikely.

That was until Oli McBurnie equalised and 10 minutes later in injury time Tommy Doyle scored the goal that will take United to Wembley to play Man City in the last four.

£10 £10,690



One lucky Betfair punter won big with this 11-fold at the weekend but their teams left it late...



90+1' Sheff Utd winner

90+2' Barcelona winner

90+11' Lille goal pic.twitter.com/LDHZak1CZl -- Betfair (@Betfair) March 21, 2023

For our bettor there were 10 more picks that needed to come in France, Italy, Portugal, Spain and Switzerland.

The game looked to be up as Lille look content to settle for a 1-0 win over Toulouse and deny the bettor their over 1.5 goals punt. In the 11th minute of injury-time, however, Mohamed Bayo scored a second for Lille.

Barca win in El Acca-clasico

With eight selections landed the acca was on a knife-edge in the biggest game of weekend as Barcelona v Real Madrid looked destined to finish 1-1.

But then up popped Franck Kessie in the 92nd minute to win it for the Catalans and land part nine.

Betis also did the business in Spain and Juventus overcame Inter at 3.9 to make it 11 from 11.

It was a sensational feat of betting with winners coming in a variety of ways and from all over Europe.