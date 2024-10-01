Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins 2300/1 Bet Builder on magic Monday
Football punter bets £1 and wins over £2.3K with Monday night four-fold on matches in Premier League and Spain's La Liga...
Football punter win £2.3K from £1 bet
Nails first goalscorer and correct score in two matches
Read Betting.Betfair football experts for tips
Listen to Football...Only Bettor Champions League Special
A sensational piece of Monday night football betting saw a Betfair punter win more than £2.3K from a £1 stake on a four-fold that included matches in the Premier League and La Liga.
The bettor backed Villareal to beat Las Palmas 3-1 with Nicolas Pepe to be first goalscorer and Bournemouth to win 3-1 against Southampton plus Evanilson to strike first.
That's exactly what happened.
Easy? No, but this bettor made it look simple and they deserve every penny of their winnings with Villareal's third goal coming in the 97th minute courtesy of Alex Banea!
It was one of the shrewdest selections we have seen so far this season and brightened up a damp Monday evening.
Bournemouth were delighted with their win while for Southampton these are worrying times just six games into the season.
Saints are 19th in the Premier League, 1/41.25 for relegation and manager Russell Martin is 10/34.33 to win the race no boss wants to win - the English top flight sack race.
But never mind that, let the good times flow for the latest Big Winner on Betfair and read our experts' previews of the midweek Champions League action to see if their tips can help you become the next football punter to scoop a big profit.
Now read Arsenal v PSG Champions League Tips: Back 3/1 Riccardo Calafiori card angle
