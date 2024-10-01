Big Winners on Betfair: Football punter wins 2300/1 Bet Builder on magic Monday

Football punter win £2.3K from £1 bet

Nails first goalscorer and correct score in two matches

A sensational piece of Monday night football betting saw a Betfair punter win more than £2.3K from a £1 stake on a four-fold that included matches in the Premier League and La Liga.

The bettor backed Villareal to beat Las Palmas 3-1 with Nicolas Pepe to be first goalscorer and Bournemouth to win 3-1 against Southampton plus Evanilson to strike first.

Ever seen a better four-fold prediction?! 😱



First Goalscorer and Correct Score nailed for not one, but TWO matches 👏



£1 punt returned £2.3k 👀 pic.twitter.com/3HyqygYyjY -- Betfair (@Betfair) October 1, 2024

That's exactly what happened.

Easy? No, but this bettor made it look simple and they deserve every penny of their winnings with Villareal's third goal coming in the 97th minute courtesy of Alex Banea!

It was one of the shrewdest selections we have seen so far this season and brightened up a damp Monday evening.

Bournemouth were delighted with their win while for Southampton these are worrying times just six games into the season.

Saints are 19th in the Premier League, 1/41.25 for relegation and manager Russell Martin is 10/34.33 to win the race no boss wants to win - the English top flight sack race.

But never mind that, let the good times flow for the latest Big Winner on Betfair