Winners and BTTS backed in five matches

FA Cup ties and EFL matches in the mix

Late goals seal punter £10.4K

They say you cannot beat a Saturday football acca and that was definitely true for the Betfair punter who won £10,400 from a £10 stake on a five-fold.

They correctly backed the winner and both teams to score in one FA Cup fourth round tie, plus two matches in League Two and one each in League One and the Championship.

Wimbledon's dramatic 97th minute winner helped this Betfair punter win over £10k yesterday! #AFCW pic.twitter.com/yHDg0gMbFL -- Betfair (@Betfair) January 28, 2024

Three of the five were fairly straightforward, particularly Brighton's 5-2 win away to Sheffield United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

But two were on a knife-edge and needed late goals to get the bet over the line.

MK Dons were on course to win but, at 2-0, the BTTS part of that leg was in doubt until the 90th minute when Gillingham's Josh Walker scored. It was a mere consolation goal for Walker's club but crucial for our bettor.

There was even more drama with AFC Wimbledon and Mansfield drawing 1-1 going into added time. As the clock ticked on, it looked set to end level but Ronan Curtis struck in the 97th minute, Wimbledon won the match and we had a nother big winner on Betfair.

With more FA Cup action to come tonight and a fill Premier League matchday spread across midweek we hope to see more Big Winners in the coming days.