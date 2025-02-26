Big Winners

Big Winners on Betfair: 90 Min Payout helps punter scoop £8K with £4 acca

Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick
Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough were one of the teams backed as punter won £8K

It was 90 Minute Payout to the rescue again on Tuesday evening as a Betfair punter saw their £4 acca saved and collected £8K in winnings...

Betfair's 90 Minute Payout helped a football punter win £8K on Tuesday night with a brilliant nine-fold bet on the EFL action. 

With a £4 acca, they placed bets on matches in the Championship, League 1 and League 2 and correctly called the results of eight. 

Vcitories for Middlesbrough, Cardiff and Birmingham City were all in the mix as excellent night took shape for the punter.

The one exception came in the League Two fixture Cheltenham v Walsall in which the punter backed the away side to come out on top.

The match ended 2-2 but, because they had made the smart decision to back Walsall with the 90 Minute Payout, it counted as another winning leg.

Walsall were 2-1 up as the match headed into added time so Jordan Thomas' 93rd minute equaliser for the hosts did not derail the acca.

90 Minute Payout keeps making big winners on Betfair

Last night's £8K success was the latest instance of the 90 Minute Payout keeping an acca on course and helping a football bettor win big on Betfair.

The product was introduced at the start of the 2023/24 season and has been a big hit with bettors who like to bank their winnings at the 90 minute mark and not risk losing out to an added time goal.

With more Premier League football to come tonight, punters will be hoping to become the next big winners. To help them, our experts have previewed all of tonight's matches and recommended their best bets.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

