4/1 that England v France is decided on penalties

Glenn Hoddle picks his five takers, including one surprise selection

Having a baby deemed less stressful than Three Lions shootouts

Glenn Hoddle's penalty picks

"We've got some good strikers of the ball and I wouldn't have any problems picking five to take one, it's more about the mentality, some players might be having a nightmare during the game and they might not be happy with the way they're playing."

Betfair ambassador Glenn Hoddle picks England's penalty takers: Kane, Foden, Rice, Bellingham, Pickford.

"If they're on the pitch, I'd pick Kane, he'd be one without a doubt, I think you'd trust Foden. Rice is a good striker of the ball and has a good mentality, even young Bellingham would be up for it with his experience, he might even go for Pickford as well, you might put him ahead of some of the others because he strikes one hell of a ball, it's all down to if he has the mentality and he fancies it.

Who would be your 5 #ENG penalty takers should they be needed v #FRA?



-- Betfair (@Betfair) December 8, 2022

"There's enough there in the team that you would look at and pick, Grealish is another one, Mount too. They're all decent strikers of the ball, it's all down to the mental side of things and that's the big question.

"It's in that moment, there's no turning back for a player when you make that walk to the penalty spot. You've got to embrace it and enjoy it. It's easy to say, but very difficult to do.

"I took penalties for Tottenham, and I used to trick myself. Against QPR in the Cup Final I took a penalty that came very early in the game and I hadn't had many touches. It was just me, the goalie, a ball and the goal posts. I shut everything else out and said, 'this is going in, you're going to score'.

"You have to be in such a positive frame of mind, because the goalkeeper has got nothing to lose. No goalkeeper stands there on the line and says I've got to save this, I'm expected to save this. They're relaxed. They react to the kick. If they save it they're a hero, if it goes in they're not a villain."

Penalty shootout records

England have lost more penalty shootouts across European Championships and World Cups than any other team.

England 2-7 (Euros 1-4, WC 1-3)

France 3-4 (Euros 1-2, WC 2-2)

England have only been on the winning side of a penalty shootout once in the World Cup - against Colombia in 2018 - and just three times in nine attempts across all competitions.

Having a baby less stressful than England penalty shootouts

A Censuswide survey of more than 2,000 people on behalf of Betfair has revealed 14% of individuals find having a baby less stressful than watching England in a penalty shootout ahead of the Three Lions' clash with France on Saturday.

England vs France is 4/1 to be settled by a dreaded penalty shootout, with England 9/1 to progress via penalties while France both 17/2 to progress to the semi-finals via spot kicks. The World Cup holders are 3/4 favourites to progress by any means and Gareth Southgate's side are 21/20 to reach the semi-finals.