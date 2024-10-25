Alan Shearer's Exclusive: Anthony Gordon is deserving of his new contract

Gordon has earned his new contract

Newcastle failed Eddie Howe when it came to transfers

Elliot Anderson was always a talent, but PSR forced Newcastle's hand

Anthony Gordon has committed his future to Newcastle and since Anthony joined the club, he's done ever so well.

He and his team have probably looked at other players who've signed new contracts and he wanted to be on a par, if not on more than they are, and that's what the contract has been renewed for.

Gordon has done well in a black and white shirt. It's a good moment for him and it's a statement for the football club.

It's been the good news coming out of Newcastle this week and the more top players they can tie down and bring in, which they didn't do in the summer, the better for us all.

Newcastle no better off than they were last season

Newcastle's result on Saturday was poor; they played well in the first half but didn't put the ball in the back of the back of the net. Brighton scored and Newcastle got punished.

Newcastle got themselves into some good positions again, which was a similar theme to large parts of this season already. However, they once again missed big chances and produced poor final balls.

It is in the final third that things must change for Newcastle to go forward this season.

Newcastle did not make the signing or signings that they wanted in the summer so they're no better off now, then they were a year ago which is a slight concern.

There is also lots of talk about other things like stadium improvements, so fans are waiting for that too.

It's been a bit of a rocky start to the season and another major part of that is the upheaval we've seen in terms of different personnel at the football club, with Dan Ashworth leaving, Amanda Staveley left, and a new sporting director came in.

Darren Eales is also leaving too due to ill health so when you put all that in the pot, I just don't think it has helped at all.

Eddie Howe was failed in the summer

Every manager is in a business where they must win games, and everyone knows that.

Because of the success that Eddie has brought to Newcastle, if they don't win, we know that the spotlight may be on him. However, it would be madness for anyone to suggest that his job was under pressure. Other people may feel differently, but I don't.

He's done an incredible job, I think he's a very, very good coach and with the job that he's done for Newcastle, he's allowed a bad result every now and again.

Also, the team behind-the-scenes failed Eddie Howe in the summer. I know they've got the PSR rules, but they did have a lot of money that they put down for Marc Guehi which wasn't spent in the end.

They failed Eddie in the summer and made his job harder than it could've and perhaps should've been.

I am pleased for Elliot Anderson but what a shame it's not for Newcastle

Elliot Anderson was superb for Nottingham Forest on Monday night, and he sums up why I hate the PSR rules. They were not brought in, so clubs have to sell their local players, and that is one of the let downs with the system.

Elliot is a talented player, we've seen that for Newcastle, he just wasn't getting regular game time, but because of the laws and rules, Newcastle had to sell him to balance the books.

That's the part of the PSR rules that don't sit easy with me.