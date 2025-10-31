Alan Shearer Exclusive: Arne Slot shouldn't be sacked but Liverpool are desperate for a win

Premier League legend Alan Shearer gives us his exclusive views

Slot doesn't deserve the sack but no sympathy about squad depth

O'Neill is exactly what Celtic need to steady the shop

Time for Newcastle to kick on and Sunderland are doing great

Safe Sub is here for the 2025/26 season - read all about it!

Arne Slot does not deserve the sack but Reds need a win

In terms of Arne Slot losing his job - yes, without a doubt it's an overreaction. He did a great job last year. I know he came into a very good football club with some excellent players, and they didn't add a lot to it, hardly anything, really. But he still did a great job last year, and obviously Liverpool are really struggling now.

I wouldn't say crisis just yet - but they're in a very sticky situation. We might have to use the word crisis if Villa beat them at Anfield on Saturday. For now, I'd say it's a sticky situation rather than a full-blown crisis.

I thought it was a huge gamble that backfired against Palace. Having said that, if they win on Saturday and again on Tuesday, then from his point of view it could prove to be the right decision - because the Carabao Cup would have been low on the priority list.

But when you're a club already struggling and desperately in need of a result, it's risky to put out that sort of side and those substitutes. If you lose narrowly say 1-0 to a dodgy decision - fine. But when you're battered at home and Palace fans are singing "Can we play you every week?", that's damaging.

We won't know the full extent of the fallout until after Saturday evening's result. It's put more pressure on the players who'll come back in for the Villa game at Anfield. If they win, he'll say it was the right decision - but they have to win now after that selection.

If they lose on Saturday, I don't see them in the title race. If they win, build confidence, they've still got the quality to go on a big run. Saturday evening is huge - another defeat, and I think they're out of it.

No sympathy for squad depth after spending £450m

Slot is not going to get any sympathy from me for saying his squad is too thin, nor should he with the team he had last season. I know they sold one or two, and obviously there was the tragedy that happened in the summer as well.

But when you've spent nearly £450 million, you won't get any sympathy about the size of your squad or lack of depth.

He had good players available that he chose not to play against Palace. It looks like a gamble that's backfired - but he can put it right on Saturday. The problem is, it piles on more pressure, and that team already had plenty of that.

What would concern me most is how easily Liverpool have been rolled over lately -- the lack of aggression, they haven't competed anywhere near enough. They haven't done that, and they've been punished - all eyes are on Saturday evening at Anfield.

You need leaders. You need players to put in performances and show some character. When things are going well, it's easy to play your game, but when your backs against the wall, that's when you find out who really wants the ball. Liverpool need to show that on Saturday night.

Sancho can only have so many chances to prove himself

I don't know what's going on with Jadon Sancho in terms of his training or his life, I'm not party to that, but he's got an opportunity at Villa now, and if it doesn't work out here, people will look back and say, 'Hang on, you've been given so many opportunities.' You can only have so many.

I guess it is humiliating when you're put on as a sub and then taken off again. It hasn't worked out yet for him, but there's only one way around it and that is hard work. Get your head down, get your attitude right, and if you do that, things will turn around.

Martin O'Neill is what Celtic need to steady the ship

I've worked with Martin O'Neill many times for the BBC, doing World Cups and Euros. He is a very different person, but an excellent 'people-person'. You know why people like him, respect him, and admire him.

To go into Celtic with his experience is maybe what they needed just to steady the ship. They know what they are getting, and he's friends with Dermot Desmond, who he's worked with before.

For Celtic, they know what they're getting - someone who will calm things down. He's got off to a good start with a win, but the next one will probably be a bit tougher against Rangers!

Old Firm derby is always a big game but this one is massive

The Old Firm derby is always a big game, but this one is massive. I've been lucky enough to be at these games, and the atmosphere is ferocious. It is crazy.

It's a semi-final, and both teams have new managers. That will not detract away from it being anything that it already is, chaotic, but in a brilliant way. There's so much to play for - a place in the final, with both clubs struggling domestically in the league. It's exactly where they want to be, and it's a great game to look forward to.

Last few weeks have given Amorim him belief

It's been a tough year for Ruben Amorim, but the last three weeks or so have given him belief - that result at Anfield and then backing it up with a win last weekend.

They look like they're on the right track. There are positive signs but they need to show consistency over the next few months to know if they're 'back' but they've definitely taken steps forward.

Man United are not the finished article yet, but a lot better than they were.

Now is the time for Newcastle to kick on in the League

Yes, it was a big win last weekend for Newcastle, they left it late and followed that up with an impressive win against Tottenham. I thought they were the better team and deserved to go through to the quarter-finals.

I saw the manager change it around and thought the players that did come in did a really good job. It was a really good atmosphere.

It is time for them now to kick on in the league. They've got West Ham away this weekend, who are really struggling. Newcastle have to go there and try and add a bit more pain to West Ham.

Chelsea can't afford another below-par performance

Chelsea are ninth in the league, in the quarter finals of the Carabao Cup and doing okay in the Champions League, but yes, Chelsea have to be higher in the league. Because at that football club, you're always going to be under scrutiny if you don't get results.

The result last weekend at home to Sunderland, not many would have predicted - apart from Sunderland fans in the hope that they might get something out of the game.

Sunderland were brilliant and deserved to win, it was no fluke. Chelsea cannot afford to have too many performances and results like that.

Sunderland deserve to be playing Premier League football

Not even Sunderland fans would have said they'd be fourth in the league, they would have hoped to compete and be in a stable position. They deserve to be there. It's results, performances, and attitudes like the one against Chelsea that got them there.

We all thought that it was their home form that would be key, it is and it has been, but when you can chuck in the odd performance and result, going away to Chelsea like that, it doesn't half help in terms of belief in terms of feeling like you belong at this level.

There wouldn't be too many who would bet on Sunderland being relegated now.

Hearts winning the SPFL would be great for the League

I don't think a shift in power would do the SPFL any harm. It would give everyone else a little bit of belief and hope; because of the situation Celtic have found themselves in, in terms of managers, and someone taking the opportunity and Hearts have done that.

After their result last weekend, when they beat Celtic, they will believe that not only do they deserve to be there, but they can stay there, more importantly.

Celtic got a good result under Martin O'Neill as interim manager. They had to win that game against Falkirk and they did it with ease, but Hearts will feel as if they can stay there.

