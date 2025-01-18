Alan Shearer Exclusive: Isak can break my record and fire Newcastle to a trophy

Isak could break my goals record if he stays at Newcastle says Shearer

Magpies' brilliant recruiters in for a busy fortnight

Southampton match showed flaws in Amorim's tactics

Arsenal and Everton both need to sign a striker

Read all about our new Build Ups player-based betting here

Football... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Isak could become Geordie legend and break my goal record

Alexander Isak is unstoppable at the minute, and that's an unbelievable feeling to have as a forward. I've had it myself, you feel on top of the world and believe no one's going to stop you. It's a great place to be and a damn site better than being on a barren run, that's for sure.

Isak seems really happy at Newcastle, he's a phenomenal player, and he can do almost everything. He can play as a main centre forward, he doesn't mind drifting out wide and he's got great feet.

If he's going to be at Newcastle for the next five or six seasons, and if he keeps up the form he's in, then who's knows, he could break my record at the club.

The longer he stays there, the more chance Newcastle have got of winning a trophy, and that's what I want to see in my lifetime. I'd love him to stay for longer.

He's having a great time, he seems to be loving his football and I heard him after the last match saying he feels amazing and so he should. He's got a public that absolutely adore him. He's a great lad and he deserves all the plaudits that he's getting.

Newcastle have to keep him fit, that's the thing, because if he stays fit in between now and the end of the season, then who knows what Newcastle can achieve.

Newcastle fans deserve some good times

They've won six league games on the spin, can they win the next six? Why not? They've got Bournemouth on Saturday, then they've got Southampton, then Fulham at home.

Bournemouth are a really good team, particularly away from home and have got some really good players all over the park, which will be a really tough game because they went to Chelsea last weekend and got done with a last minute goal.

On the whole, Newcastle have a great run going into the second leg of the of the Carabao Cup semi-final in a couple of weeks.

It's good fun being a Newcastle supporter at this moment in time, and we should enjoy it. The fans deserve a bit of fun because they've had a lot of s**t over the years.

That Champions League run that they had was great and some of the football they're playing is really good, they look really strong in every position, and they look like they're having a great time.

Busy time for brilliant Newcastle transfer team

Miguel Almiron looks like he's about to leave the club and I'm expecting some incomings, a wide right position was one of their targets. They went in for Anthony Elanga in the last transfer window but didn't get it over the line.

I don't know how long Wilson's going to be out for or how his injury is, but another forward would be a priority because of the lack of cover in that position.

If they're allowing Almiron to go and with Harvey Barnes being out for about a month then they need some options. What I will say is that Newcastle's recruitment over the last four or five years has been brilliant.

If you compare Manchester United's recruitment to Newcastle's over the last four years or so, Newcastle have been absolutely magnificent.

If you go right throughout the team: Sven Botman, Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon, Isak. They've been so intelligent in terms of who they brought in. That is such an important part of a football club and Newcastle have got it spot on.

Amorim's style works against top teams but not the rest

When they went to Arsenal, and went down to 10 men, Manchester United put in a really impressive, hard, tough performance. They had to stick in there with 10 men, and they had to suffer. Harry Maguire was a huge part of that. I thought he was magnificent, him and de Ligt were absolutely superb.

Amorim has gone in there and looked at Harry and probably admired his attitude and who and what he is. That's why they've given Maguire a new deal because he's up for the fight, he gives everything and has been a very good professional.

United's new system suits Maguire, when he's got two centre-halves in and around him, and he's got the two wing-backs there to make it a five when they're defending.

The thing is though, I know they won late on, but the match against Southampton showed that they struggle against weaker teams. United can play that way against the bigger clubs, like against Arsenal and Liverpool, because sitting and soaking up pressure suits their style of play and suits some of their players. But they aren't able to play like that at home against Southampton, Wolves, Ipswich or Everton for example. That's what Amorim has got to improve.

There's no doubt that he's probably got his 11 players now that he can say: 'OK, I know you're going to give me it all.' But they are another club that need a striker, whether they wait for summer or try and bring some in this month, they have to go and invest in a top class centre-forward.

Arsenal will try to sign a goalscorer after missing chances

Arsenal have been trying to push a deal through for Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi, but whether they can get that done in this window or at the end of the season, I'm not sure. It doesn't take a genius to work out what Arsenal need for them improve. They need a goalscorer.

They missed so many chances again in their game against Tottenham, and they nearly punished themselves again. The Gunners have to be looking for a goalscorer in the transfer market, but ultimately it is whether they can do a deal or not.

Evan Ferguson has also been linked with Arsenal, I don't know what the situation is with him at Brighton, whether there's been a fallout or something else, I don't know. What I do know is, I saw a really young, promising footballer who I thought had a real chance having a really good career.

Now, I don't know whether it's injuries, or whether he's fallen out with someone, but for him and for Brighton, I guess they have to sort that situation out themselves. So, without knowing what's going on, there's a really talented footballer in there somewhere if someone can get hold of him.

Everton are desperate for a goalscorer

I'd be surprised if David Moyes has taken the chance of going into Everton without the owners saying to him 'we can back you in this transfer window' and they can bring two or three players in because it's a huge gamble.

It was a huge gamble getting rid of Sean Dyche but it's a gamble also for David Moyes to go back there. Everton are the one of the worst teams down there this season. There's only Southampton who have scored fewer goals than they have, so they're in the hunt for a striker too, just like so many other teams. It's the most important position on the pitch.

Calvert-Lewin is miles off the level Everton need

David will be looking at the strikers he has, and Everton just haven't got the bodies in there, they've got Beto and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Both of them look as if it's just not going for them in front of the goal.

I don't know anything about Calvert-Lewin's lifestyle, I don't know what's going on with him, but if you've done it once, you can do it again.

Whether he's got the hunger, whether he's got the thirst, the energy and all of those things that you have to have to keep going again and to keep getting into the area and scoring those goals and being the best that you can be, I don't know.

I mean, we haven't seen anything anywhere near that and he's been miles off it, both in performances and goals. I know they don't get a lot of chances, and it's probably a team that, as a striker, you wouldn't want to play in because of the lack of chances, but he did miss a big chance the other night.