Alan Shearer Exclusive: I'll be roaring on Paul Nicholls' Shearer in St James's at Cheltenham

Alan will be roaring on Shearer and Team Ditcheat at Cheltenham

Can Shearer achieve St James's glory on Gold Cup day?

Good luck to fellow ambassador Paul Nicholls at the Festival

Check out our 2025 Cheltenham Festival HUB

Gamble responsibly with Betfair during the 2025 Cheltenham Festival

The Cheltenham Festival is amazing and I can't wait to watch all the action this week. I wouldn't profess to know everything about racing, but I love going to the races with my mates. I think it's a great day out.

Cheltenham is, without a doubt, a week where I'll be on the sofa at home watching all of the action.

I do really enjoy it - I used to have a share in a horse with a few of my pals. We've had some great days out and some bad days out, which is all part of the sport, isn't it.

I've been to Cheltenham and had a runner, with Augusta Kate, at the Festival. It was amazing to go into the parade ring, with the other owners and trainers it was brilliant. It's a side you don't usually see as a punter - it was brilliant to experience.

Nothing beats my 50/1 horse winning at Cheltenham

I once had a winner at Cheltenham, not at the Festival, but on Trials Day, which was a 50/151.00 shot. Unfortunately, I was playing that day at St James's Park.

We had a horse called Akilak and the other owners, my mates, had gone down to watch the horse. Half of my other mates were in my box during the game.

Before the game, because I knew the race was going to happen during the first-half, so I said to my mates:

"I need you when I look up when walking off at half-time to give me a clue as to whether it won or not."

Half-time came and, as I walked off, I could see my pals in the box going absolutely berserk, with their arms up in the air. I thought: "These idiots are daft, they're winding me up."

But I got into the dressing room, the manager did his team talk, and then I snuck my phone into the toilet to see if I could check on the result!

We won the match as well, so it was one of the better days. We went out to celebrate both wins afterwards - it was a great day!

The time @alanshearer had a winner at Cheltenham whilst playing in the Premier League 👀🗣️ pic.twitter.com/UTSCFyrj7w -- Betfair (@Betfair) March 10, 2025

Good luck Team Ditcheat and Shearer connections

There's a special horse running on Friday, trained by Paul Nicholls, called Shearer, fantastic.

I mean, Shearer, running in the St James's (the Hunters Chase), come on!

I want to wish everyone the best of luck for Friday. I really hope it goes well. Good luck Paul, Olive and all the connections.

He's won two from two this season and hopefully it will be three from three. I'll be roaring him home!