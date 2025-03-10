Paul Nicholls

Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Festival Day 1: Encouraged by Stay Away Fay's recent work

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul Nicholls has two runners at Cheltenham on Day 1 of the Festival

Just the two runners for Paul Nicholls on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival but the Betfair Ambassador has a live chance with Grade 1 winner Stay Away Fay in the Ultima as well as having two big chances at Sedgefield...

Watch Paul Nicholls discuss his Day 1 Cheltenham Festival runners...

Racing... Only Bettor. Cheltenham Day 1. Watch Now!

Paul Nicholls Cheltenham Festival Runners on Tuesday

Supreme Novices' Hurdle, 13:20, Cheltenham - Tutti Quanti

He's was a close second to Joyeuse on his only start last season, giving her weight, and won his maiden hurdle tidily at Ffos Las in November. He then had a month off with a minor injury before finishing a narrow second at Newbury last month when he just needed the run. But on all known form he has a mountain to climb in this Grade 1. 

Ultima Handicap Chase, 14:40, Cheltenham - Stay Away Fay

He needs one more run to qualify for the Grand National and a decent show in the Ultima could see him join our team for Aintree. But it's fair to say his performances have fallen off a cliff since he ran so well in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham last season.

He was pulled up in two subsequent races later that season and again didn't finish on his return over hurdles at Wincanton on Boxing Day. But I'm encouraged that he worked nicely the other day and has been schooling well. 

Sedgefield runners 

14:18 - Bond Broker

He's a nice type who won on his debut over hurdles at Southwell. He's heading to Sedgefield because the drier ground will be ideal and it's hard to find suitable races for horses like him in the South. He has a sound chance against three opponents. 

15:38 - Super Saint

He's been a bit of a slow burner but showed a bit more last time by finishing third behind a stable companion at Taunton. I'm hopeful he can progress again in his first handicap off an opening mark of 102.

Paul Nicholls

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

