Alan Shearer Exclusive: Arsenal can win the Champions League

Steely Saka was key to Arsenal's Bernabeu brilliance

Rashford has his swagger back but there's still work to do

Newcastle are flying and that will delight Howe

Arsenal look the business in the Champions League

Arsenal were absolutely outstanding in every single position against Real Madrid. They dominated, albeit not a great Real Madrid side, but a football club that has enjoyed great success this competition for years.

By hook or by crook, Real Madrid have always found a way to do well in this competition and they were not getting past a very resilient and aggressive Arsenal team, who gave them absolutely no chance from the very first minute of the tie.

They were up for it, they were organised and it's even more impressive when you look at the injuries Arsenal have had. They're alive and kicking in this competition, albeit they've got a very tough semi-final draw - as it should be at this stage.

I've commentated on a few of their games - I did the game back the first week in October, where they beat PSG. It was a very different PSG team - Ousmane Dembele was left out of their team for disciplinary reasons and they looked all over the place.

I did the game when Arsenal scored seven at PSV, and I also did the home game against Real Madrid. I've watched them a few times live and worked on the games they've played in.

They've really looked the business in the Champions League this season and haven't conceded many goals. It's only seven goals that they've conceded in the whole of the competition now.

Whatever you want to talk about, in any position, they've been impressive. Whether it's defensively, even with their injuries; whether it's midfield or up front.

They've managed to score goals, and they've managed to look really, really mean. It's going to be such a tough one to call in the semi-final, against PSG.

Bukayo Saka is an incredible talent with a monster attitude

The one thing that we should expect from Bukayo Saka is the mentality. To have the belief to even try that penalty against Real Madrid in the Bernabéu, in the quarter-final of the Champions League tells you everything you need to know.

Some people will call it slightly bonkers, and okay he missed it - that wasn't a good look - it never is when you try that and miss. But I just think, to have the mentality to come back and not let it affect him after being out injured for so long.

That was only his second start in three or four months, then to have the ability to finish that move off in the way he did, dinking it over Thibaut Courtois, was brilliant.

If you've watched him for long enough, you understand who and what Saka is. He's an incredible talent, with a monster attitude.

Arsenal can win the Champions League

They can go all the way and win the Champions League. If you're dumping the defending champions out like Arsenal have, then yes they can go all the way.

But they're up against a very talented team in Paris Saint-Germain, who have gradually gotten better since October in this competition, in the semi-final.

They love to score goals, but we've also seen that if you put them under pressure, get the press right and don't let them have time to settle, like Villa did, you'll cause them problems.

They have to win the Champions League - that's their season and all they've got left to play for.

If they get knocked out in the semi-final, then everyone would look back at the Real Madrid games and say: 'Yeah they played really well there, but ultimately they've had a poor season'.

Their season rides on this competition, there's no doubt about it. As good as they've been in this competition, it would be a huge disappointment for them to go out at the semi-final stage.

Rashford hasn't proved the doubters wrong yet

It was an amazing night at Villa Park - they rolled back the years. For me, it was a pleasure to be there in that atmosphere.

The second half was just incredible - I don't think anyone saw that coming. Villa Park was really flat understandably after those two goals, but the way the players rallied, stuck together and put up a monumental fight in the second-half, was amazing.

Ultimately, Gianluigi Donnarumma made three great saves and Konsa missed a sitter after finishing so brilliantly for his goal. He missed the easiest chance of the night, really.

Marcus Rashford did well on Tuesday night but he hasn't proved the doubters wrong yet - he has to keep going. He's had a few good months, but he has to keep that going. There's no doubt that he's got the talent, it's whether Unai Emery can get it out of him - at the minute he definitely is.

He's got his belief back, he's got a bit of a swagger back and he's got some great competition for forward places at Aston Villa, because of their transfer business they did in January.

He looked really impressive against PSG at Villa Park, the way he set up Ezri Konsa for his goal, sitting the defenders down and going past them with ease, he caused them all sorts of problems.

It's not just one manager who has failed to get the best out of Rashford at Manchester United. If it was one manager, you'd say 'okay I get it, maybe he doesn't get on with them or there's a clash of personalities'.

But it's not just been one manager who has struggled to get the best out of him. I guess also, he knows he's in last chance saloon at Aston Villa and it's now or never, so he has to play well.

He's been given an incredible opportunity at a huge football club, with a brilliant manager. So from that point of view, he has to perform, which he is and it's really good to see.

Rashford has got his swagger back

He's definitely got his swagger back, but he has to show it on a consistent basis now and keep it up for the next three or four years.

Wherever he ends up, at Aston Villa or elsewhere. He's clearly not going to end up at Man Utd so long as Ruben Amorim is manager, so he'll have to move on. How that happens, I haven't got a clue how they sort the financials out.

He has to keep those performances up now, because we've always known it's in there.

I said before the game, Aston Villa can't win the game in the first 10-15 minutes, but they can certainly lose it. Ultimately, that's what cost them - they were far too open defensively in that period where they conceded the two early goals.

Newcastle are flying

At Newcastle there is a huge belief that the club will retutn to the Champions League and you can tell with the way that they're playing. Their response since winning the Carabao Cup has been immense.

The energy that they've shown and hunger, attitude and some of the football that they're playing - the chances and goals that they're scoring really are impressive.

They battered Manchester United into submission in the second-half and never gave Crystal Palace a chance on Wednesday night. From 20 seconds in when Jacob Murphy put that cross in to the end, Palace didn't stand a chance - they couldn't live with Newcastle.

There's a huge belief flowing around Newcastle that they can go and grab that Champions League place. If they do, it will be a phenomenal season.

There really are some standout performers - you can go right throughout the team. The two centre-halves have been incredible and Kieran Trippier is without a doubt playing some of his best football. Tino Livramento at left-back as well.

If you can show me a better midfield three than Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes then I'll have an argument with you.

Murphy is playing the football of his life and Harvey Barnes has come in, scoring goals, and I've said everything that needs to be said about Alexander Isak. Right throughout the team, confidence is flowing and they've got a great edge to them.

Wherever Eddie Howe is, if he's in bed at his house or hospital, then the last two performances will have without a doubt cheered him up.

What you're seeing now is more complete performances, 90 minute performances. Certainly against Palace and United. They're working extremely hard - they have a great energy about them.

Some of their one or two touch passes to break the press and get into the final third is really impressive. You've also got the whole squad in-form and it's great to see.

It's such a great experience watching Newcastle at this moment in time, that they're playing some of the most exciting, entertaining football I've seen at Newcastle for a long time.

Barnes and Murphy are keeping Gordon out of the team

As much as I like Anthony Gordon, with all due respect he can't get in the team. That can only be a good thing and healthy for competition. With the form of Jacob Murphy and Harvey Barnes at the minute there's no way Howe or Jason Tindall can leave either of them out.

Murphy's playing the best football of his career, having the time of his life and he's loving getting out onto the pitch. You can see the enjoyment he's having with crosses and his goals. The goal last night against Palace was incredible.

Barnes is also loving life at the minute with goals, energy and work-rate. All of the things that you need from your wide players. Those two are having the time of their lives at the minute so there's no way Anthony Gordon can get back in.

Gordon needs to keep going, but he can't do anything because Barnes and Murphy are in great form and they cannot be left out by the manager.

Gordon has to keep plodding away. He got the red card which was stupid and missed the Carabao Cup final. That was a huge disappointment but the healthy thing is that you've got players who've come in and done exceptionally well and you can't leave them out. That's the case with Barnes.

Things could get ugly if Spurs go out of Europa League

You know as a manager if you don't deliver results or what you promise then ultimately you'll lose your job and the position that Spurs are in, in the Premier League. They've been dreadful.

I admire the way Ange Postecoglu comes out, sticks up for his principles and wants to fight his corner. I admire his bullishness. If you can't back yourself then there's a problem.

The rule is, you have to go out and produce. Spurs haven't and if they get knocked out of the Europa League, I think it'll turn pretty ugly at Spurs. It's bad enough at the minute, so if they get knocked out on Thursday then you can imagine the reaction.

Every team has had injuries. I can't remember a team, at some stage of the season, not having lots and lots of injuries. You just have to get through them.

Spurs have really struggled this season, whatever it is. They haven't scored enough goals, been really poor defensively and they've been caught out too many times. That's why they're in the position that they're in.

For Spurs and Manchester United, their whole season lies in this competition and I imagine it will turn pretty ugly for either club if they were to get knocked out this evening.

Man United must win the Europa League, it's their get out of jail free card

Winning the Europa League is a necessity for Manchester United, going forward in the Champions League, to be able to sign the players they need and want. It's critical.

The Newcastle game last weekend was pretty irrelevant. Their season is the Europa League and it really is critical that they win it because, for them going forward financially, playing Champions League football and to attract players to the club.

It could be a massive turning point for United. There are so many things wrong at that football club right now that, for them to get Champions League football, would be massive. That's not an understatement.

United were pretty hopeless at the weekend when they lost to Newcastle. There are a dozen things wrong with them that you could pick out from last weekend's game but in the grand scheme of things, if they win the Europa League, it's all irrelevant because they're in the Champions League.

They've got a get-out-of-jail free card because I don't think the opposition are that great in the Europa League. United have to win it.