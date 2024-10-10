Alan Shearer Exclusive: Gordon will want revenge next time Newcastle play Everton

Gordon miss reminded Alan of facing Saints and Blackburn

Newcastle winger will be desperate to play Toffees again

Alan's pens were unstoppable when he got them right

I know he missed the penalty, and a big chance in the second half as well, but when I reflect on Anthony Gordon's performance vs Everton, I can only relate that to myself going back to former clubs, whether that be Southampton or Blackburn.

You always want to do well against your old clubs, irrespective of the great times you had. I had a great time at Southampton and an even better time winning the league at Blackburn, but that didn't stop me wanting to do well against them.

I suspect that because of the way Gordon left Everton, and the animosity and anger at Goodison Park being so strong, he will have wanted to succeed even more.

In a weird way, I enjoyed it when fans and clubs were giving me grief and stick. I loved it and thought the 'more the merrier' because it just spurs you on that little bit more.

Rival rans boo when they're scared of you

Gordon had a lot to deal with at Goodison, and his general play was very good, but you've got to play the game and not the occasion. That's the important thing and the older you get, the more it happens, and the more you realise that you've just got to play your normal game and not let anything else that's going on distract you.

It is just 'another' game, but because you're going back to your former club, you know you're going to get grief. What you need to remember is - based on my experience whenever I returned to any club or a former club - fans don't boo bad players.

They boo for a reason; because they're scared of you, and they're wary and know you could cause them a problem.

It's gone against Gordon on this occasion but if I know him and I know his character, then I bet he can't wait for Everton to come to St James' Park.

If I get my penalty right, no 'keeper is saving it

I remember taking penalties against David Seaman and Tim Flowers, and other former England teammates. I obviously worked with Tim at Southampton and Blackburn.

Penalties are a mental process too, because you've got to try and out-think the opposition. You've got to think that the 'keeper has looked at your last five penalties, or he's thinking: "Have I worked with him before, or what's his favourite side?'" It's all mind games.

My thought was, when I'm going up against players I've played against or 'keepers I've taken a penalty against before, what are they expecting me to do? But, in saying that, I always knew that if I got my penalty right, he wasn't saving it anyway.