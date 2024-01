DR Congo can surprise Morocco

Morocco are 1.635/8 favourites to win on Sunday but we prefer underdogs DR Congo when these two sides go head-to-head.

Morocco made a winning start to their Africa Cup of Nations campaign when they beat Tanzania 3-0 in their opening game and the match was as one-sided as that result suggests.

Morocco are 3/14.00 tournament favourites at the time of writing and, with that in mind, it's no surprise they're odds-on to collect all three points here.

Yet DR Congo - 7.26/1 to beat Morocco here - played some terrific football in their opening game vs Zambia. Only wasteful finishing prevented them winning.

The game ended 1-1 but DR Congo's attacking potential was on full view and there could be more to come from them.

DR Congo have some terrific talent in their ranks. Brentford's Yoane Wissa scored their goal against Zambia and is 5/16.00 to find the net here, while Cedric Bakambu - who assisted on the goal - and Gael Kakuta were also on duty.

Those three attacking players alone may not be enough to earn DR Congo a win, but they should ensure that the underdogs are competitive. That's why we'd rather side with DR Congo than with Morocco on the Asian Handicap.

With our selection, you'll make a profit if DR Congo win or if the game ends in a draw, and get your stakes back if Morocco win by a single goal.

We were surprised to find Zambia at odds-against 2.111/10 to win here given how poor Tanzania have looked so far.

Tanzania lost their opening game to Morocco 3-0 and have been one of the weakest sides on show at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Zambia failed to win their opening game but they were facing far better opposition in DR Congo. Zambia rode their luck at times but managed to hold out to claim a 1-1 draw.

Zambia's chances of winning here are much better so their odds of 2.111/10 are worth considering. Tanzania are the 4.3100/30 outsiders, while the Draw is 3.39/4. At these prices, we're happy to back Zambia to win.

South Africa are under pressure after their 2-0 defeat to Mali in their opening game. They're 2.021/1 to win here, with Namibia 4.57/2 and the Draw 3.1511/5.

South Africa actually played well in the first-half against Mali but were unable to maintain those standards into the second period.

Namibia are in a strong position after their shock 1-0 win over Tunisia in their opening game. It remains to be seen whether they can build on that victory here, however, or whether that unexpected triumph turns out to be a one-off.

It's difficult to get a read on these two teams, who had little form heading into the Africa Cup of Nations. As a result, we prefer to take a watching brief on this game, before considering them ahead of their next matches.

