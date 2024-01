Burkina Faso deserve support

Tunisia set to stumble again

Mali Group F's team to watch

The market appears to have overrated odds-on Algeria's chances of earning all three points against Burkina Faso on Saturday afternoon.

Algeria are our tips to win the Africa Cup of Nations but Burkina Faso will be tough to beat and are better than the market suggests. Algeria were 13/27.50 when we tipped them in the outright market, and are a slightly bigger 15/28.50 now.

Algeria are 1.728/11 to win here, with Burkina Faso 6.86/1 and the Draw 3.45. At those odds, we'd rather be on Burkina Faso than Algeria.

There are some concerns about Algeria after their poor second-half performance in their opening game against Angola. They went 1-0 ahead during a dominant first-half display but lost all momentum and conceded an equaliser after the break.

Burkina Faso needed Bertrand Traore's injury-time penalty to earn a 1-0 win over Mauritania in their first match. What that game showed, however, was how well-organised Burkina Faso are.

With Algeria such short-priced favourites to triumph you can support Burkina Faso at evens on the Asian Handicap and that's our selection on this match.

With our pick, you'll make a profit if Burkina Faso win or if the game ends in a draw, and lose only half your stakes if Burkina Faso lose by a single goal.

A low-scoring contest is likely as two sides of limited attacking quality go head-to-head here.

Mauritania failed to score in their opening game against Burkina Faso (1-0 defeat) while Angola's only effort on target in drawing 1-1 vs Algeria was their second-half equaliser from the penalty spot.

With zero points on the board Mauritania are obliged to attack here, but we'd question whether they have the quality to trouble well-organised opponents.

This is a winnable game for Angola, who are 11/82.38 to collect all three points. Like Mauritania, however, they look flawed in the final third, so there are no guarantees they'll be able to convert any chances they create.

Under 2.0 on the Goal Lines market is available at 1.84/5. We're happy to take those odds given how these teams fared in their opening games.

With our selection, you'll make a profit if the game has no goals or one goal, and get your stakes back if the game has exactly two goals.

We expect Mali to avoid defeat when they face Tunisia on Saturday evening.

Mali were our 13/82.63 selection to win Group F before the tournament began. They're now group favourites thanks to their 2-0 win over South Africa in their opening game.

Antepost Group F favourites Tunisia lost their opening game vs outsiders Namibia (1-0). They were poor on the day, and we're not expecting a great deal of improvement here.

On paper, Mali's starting line-up and substitutes look as strong and arguably stronger than Tunisia's, so it was surprising Mali were such clear underdogs in the group betting before the tournament began.

The market makes this game an even contest - Tunisia are 6/42.50 to win, with Mali 13/82.63 and the Draw 13/82.63.

We'd rather be on Mali than Tunisia, so consider backing Mali to win. There are other ways to support Eric Chelle's side, however, such as the Draw No Bet market.

With our selection on this game, you'll get your stakes back if the game ends all-square, and make a profit if Mali win.

