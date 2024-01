Goal glut to start the day

Aboubakar absence a blow for Cameroon

Gambia set to struggle again

These two teams picked up points against the odds in their opening games and should serve up entertaining fare on Friday afternoon.

Cape Verde were 2-1 winners against Ghana while Mozambique caused a stir by drawing 2-2 against Egypt.

Cape Verde are 2.111/10 to win here, with Mozambique 4.3100/30 and the Draw 3.02/1. The Cape Verde odds look a little short although they deserve their favourites status.

Far more appealing are the goals markets. These two sides look strong offensively but can be poor defensively, and the evidence goes back well beyond the opening group games.

Cape Verde's eight internationals over the past six months have produced 25 goals (3.13 goals per game). Five of those eight games had three or more goals, seven had at least two goals, and both teams scored in five of those eight matches.

Mozambique's eight internationals over the past six months have produced 27 goals (3.38 goals per game). Four of those eight games had three or more goals, all eight had at least two goals, and both teams scored in six of those eight matches.

The market has underrated the probability of goals being scored in this game. Over 2.0 on the Goal Lines market at 2.26/5 and 'Yes' in the Both teams to Score? market on the Sportsbook at 13/102.30 are the selections to consider

Star striker Vincent Aboubakar's absence was a massive blow to Cameroon in their opening game and could be the crucial factor again here.

Without Aboubakar - the Africa Cup of Nations eight-goal Golden Boot winner on home soil two years ago - Cameroon struggled in front of goal when they drew 1-1 vs 10-man Guinea on Monday.

Latest reports say Aboubakar will miss this game to make a strong case for the Indomitable Lions without the national team captain.

Senegal cruised to a 3-0 win over 10-man Gambia in their opening game, meaning they already have one foot in the knockout phase.

They're 5/61.84 to earn a second consecutive win here and those odds are fair. Cameroon are 10/34.33 to win, with the Draw 13/82.63.

Under 2.0 on the Goal Lines market is our selection at odds of around 1.910/11. Senegal defended brilliantly en route to their Africa Cup of Nations victory in Cameroon two years and looked typically solid against Gambia. Against a Cameroon side without Aboubakar, Senegal will be confident of keeping a second consecutive tournament clean sheet.

At the other end, Senegal should be dangerous, but they can afford to pick and choose their moments to attack, given they already have three points on the board.

Guinea are deservedly 2.111/10 favourites to pick up all three points against Gambia on Friday evening.

Guinea defended solidly with 10 men to earn a 1-1 draw against Cameroon in their opening game while Gambia produced one of the poorest displays we've seen at the Africa Cup of Nations so far in losing 3-0 to defending champions Senegal.

A better selection than backing Guinea to win, however, would be backing the game to have low goals. Under 2.0 on the Goal Lines market is available at 1.910/11 and this is our pick.

Guinea showed what a well-organised defensive side they are in their first game against Cameroon. Having restricted Cameroon to only a few clear sights of goal, they'll be confident of shutting out Gambia.

At the other end, Guinea look less than prolific. Winger Francois Kamano is suspended here after being sent off against Cameroon. They'll be less effective on the flanks without him.

Playmaker Naby Keita and main striker Serhou Guirassy sat out the team's opening game and not be fit enough to start here. A Guinea side shorn of at least some of their better attacking players will be less dangerous than the market suspects.

