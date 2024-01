Morocco to win big

Zambia set to earn draw

Patson Daka the Top Goalscorer pick

One of the biggest mismatches of the Africa Cup of Nations opening round takes place when Morocco meet Tanzania on Wednesday evening.

Semi-finalists at the World Cup little more than a year ago, Morocco are CAF's highest-placed side in Fifa's rankings at 13. Outsiders Tanzania are more than 100 places below them at 121.

Morocco were among the antepost favourites to lift the Africa Cup of Nations trophy in Ivory Coast, while Tanzania are given little hope of making the later stages.

Unsurprisingly Morocco are 1.331/3 to win here while Tanzania are 14.013/1 and the Draw is 5.14/1. Arguably those odds don't reflect Morocco's potential superiority strongly enough. Walid Regragui's players showed the quality they have when they upset the odds to reach the World Cup last four in Qatar.

Yet it's worth pointing out that, at the time of writing, underdogs have done better than expected at this tournament so far. If you'd back the longer-priced side at close to evens on the Asian Handicap in each of the first four games that have taken place in Ivory Coast, you'd have made a profit.

Tanzania are available with a -1.5 Asian Handicap start at around 1.910/11. If you think that underdogs will continue to do well at this tournament then consider this selection, but on this occasion we're not convinced.

Recent history favours Morocco

Morocco ran out comfortable 3-1 winners over Sierra Leone in their one and only pre-tournament friendly - and, significantly, their previous international fixture was a 2-0 (away) win over their opponents here, Tanzania.

That recent triumph against Tanzania was in a World Cup qualifier just eight weeks ago. Tanzania had a man sent off, but by the time that red card was handed out, Morocco were already 2-0 ahead and in complete control.

Having cruised to victory in that away game in Tanzania, there's no reason to suspect Morocco will be any less dominant on neutral soil here. We'd rather support Morocco than Tanzania, so Morocco -1.5 Asian Handicap would be our handicap selection.

Alternative selections on this game include backing Morocco To Win to Nil at 5/61.84, or Morocco-Morocco on the Half Time/Full Time market at 10/111.91.

With the second of these two picks, the stats are fully on your side: the last seven times Morocco have won an international fixture, they've scored at least once before half-time.

Back Morocco-Morocco Half Time/Full Time @ 10/111.91 Bet now

These two teams look so well-matched that it's no surprise the market is struggling to separate them. At the time of writing DR Congo are 17/102.70 to win, with Zambia 7/42.75 and the Draw 19/10.

The outright odds in Group F paint a similar picture. Behind group favourites Morocco, DR Congo are 9/25.50 to win the group, while Zambia are a slightly bigger 6/17.00.

When it comes to making a selection on a game, the draw is often overlooked. On this occasion, it really should be considered. With so little to choose between the teams, the stalemate looks the value pick as the outsider of three in the Match Odds market.

In the player scorer markets, focus on Zambia's Patson Daka. Before the tournament started, we flagged him up as a player worthy of support in the Top Goalscorer market.

Daka has scored 10 times in his last nine appearances for his country. Zambia's attacks will revolve around his presence in the final third.

When we posted our outright Top Goalscorer piece last week, Daka was 20/121.00 to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Golden Boot. Since then, he's moved out to 25/126.00.

So if you didn't back him in the Top Goalscorer market before the the tournament began, now would be the time to do so.

Back DR Congo vs Zambia Draw @ 19/10 Bet now

And why not try this Bet Builder?