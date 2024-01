Super Eagles to claim all three points

Egypt can triumph without Salah

Mozambique and Ghana will serve up goals

Hosts Ivory Coast are under massive pressure here as they face Equatorial Guinea in their final group game.

The Elephants' 1-0 defeat to Nigeria last time out put them on three points and means they have to win here to be sure of finishing in the top two in Group A.

Opponents Equatorial Guinea are in a far more comfortable position after picking up four points from their two games to date.

They need only a draw here to secure a top-two position so may sit back and invite pressure from the anxious hosts.

Ivory Coast are 1.331/3 to win, with Equatorial Guinea 9/110.00 and the Draw 7/24.50. Those odds are about fair given Ivory Coast's obviously superior potential.

This group has been highly unpredictable, however, so we prefer to sit back and watch this game rather than having a selection on it.

This game ought to be an absolute breeze for an improving Nigeria side vs opponents that have nothing to play for.

Nigeria sit second in Group A on four points thanks to their 1-0 win over host nation Ivory Coast last time out.

In contrast, Guinea Bissau have already been eliminated after two losses from their two games so far. Their minds will be elsewhere and the manager may rotate to give some of their fringe players a run-out before the squad boards the plane home.

Their opponents' apathy hands Nigeria a great chance to record a big win. The Super Eagles are 1/51.20 to claim all three points, with Guinea Bissau 15/116.00 and The Draw 9/25.50.

Instead we prefer backing Nigeria on the Asian Handicap. With our selection, you'll make a profit as long as Nigeria win by two or more goals.

Back Nigeria -1.5 & -2.0 Asian Handicap @ 2.111/10

Cape Verde vs Egypt - Mon, 20.00

How seriously will Cape Verde take this game? Not only have they already qualified for the knockout stage but they're already guaranteed to finish in top spot in Group B. So this game doesn't really matter to them.

Egypt have to win to be sure of finishing second in the group and the fact they're facing opponents with nothing to play for hands the Pharaohs a great chance of recording their first win at the tournament.

The absence through injury of Mohamed Salah in theory reduces Egypt's chances of victory. But other attackers in their squad have played well so far. Egypt will be confident they can get the job done without the Liverpool striker.

Cape Verde are 13/27.50 to win, with Egypt 40/851.47 and the Draw 29/10. It's difficult to argue with those odds given the potential difference in motivation.

With our Asian Handicap selection, you'll get your stakes back if Egypt win by a single goal, and make a profit if Egypt win by two or more goals.

Back Egypt -1.0 Asian Handicap @ 2.01/1

This game has a winner-takes-all feel as Mozambique and Ghana go head-to-head on Monday night.

The two teams are tied on one point in Group B after two games, meaning both need to win to stay alive in the competition.

Victory for whoever claims it should be enough to ensure a place as one of the best third-placed teams at least, so this game's likely to turn into an attacking shoot-out at some point.

Mozambique are 4/15.00 to win, with Ghana 4/61.67 to claim the points, and the Draw 5/23.50. Instead however we prefer the Goal Lines market.

The Africa Cup of Nations has been a far higher-scoring tournament than many predicted, and these two teams have played a full part in the increased goals count.

All four games involving these two sides so far have featured Over 2.5 Goals. There's no reason to believe this high-scoring trend will stop here given the do-or-die nature of this game.

With our selection, you'll make a profit if the game has three or more goals, and lose only half your stakes if the game has exactly two goals.

Back Over 2.0 & 2.5 on the Goal Lines market @ 2.0521/20

And why not try this Bet Builder?