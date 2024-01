Back high-scoring Cape Verde clash

Cape Verde are deservedly favourites when they take on Mauritania in this Last-16 clash on Monday afternoon.

Cape Verde are 1.9620/21 to win in 90 minutes. Mauritania are 5.69/2 to win in 90 minutes. The Draw is available at 3.613/5.

Cape Verde won Group B thanks to their W2-D1-L0 record and will be confident heading into this game. Mauritania's first round record was W1-D0-L2 so they're deservedly the outsiders.

It's worth noting, however, that Mauritania were competitive in all three of their group games. They beat Algeria (1-0), pushed Angola (2-3) hard, and only a penalty deep into injury-time saw them lose 1-0 against Burkina Faso. So this game may be closer than the market suggests.

Instead, however, our preference is the Goal Lines market. Looking at the prices available it's clear the market's expecting a low-scoring game, but there are no strong reasons to suspect that this will be the case.

The group stage was high-scoring, and the opening few games of the knockout phase suggest the trend for lots of goals may continue. So we're happy to back Overs on this game.

When the Goal Lines market on the Exchange has greater liquidity, Over 1.5 & 2.0 will be available at around 1.855/6. With this selection, you'll make a profit as long as the game has two or more goals.

The stats are on your side: at the time of writing, 28 out of 38 (74 per cent) games at the tournament have had two or more goals.

This massive clash pits the defending champions against the tournament hosts and should be a magnificant watch.

Senegal are 2.47/5 favourites to win in 90 minutes, while Ivory Coast are 3.613/5 to do so. The Draw is available at 3.185/40.

Given how these two teams have played at the finals so far, Senegal have to be favoured. They cruised through Group C with the tournament's only 100 per cent record, scoring eight times and conceding just once.

In contrast, Ivory Coast played nervily, lost two of their three group games - spectacularly collapsing to a 4-0 loss vs Equatorial Guinea in their final group game - and only scraped through to this stage as one of the best third-placed teams. They face a massive task here to beat blatantly superior opposition.

For us, the best way to support Senegal would be on the Asian Handicap. You can back them 0 & -0.5 at a little bigger than evens.

With this selection, you'll make a profit if Senegal win in 90 minutes and lose only half your stakes if the game ends all-square after 90 minutes.

In the player scorer markets, there are plenty of names to focus on. Senegal's eight goals during the group phase were shared between no fewer than seven different players.

Sadio Mane is an understandably short 5/23.50 in the Anytime Goalscorer market although other names deserve greater attention. Lamine Camara - the side's two-goal top scorer - is worth considering at 4/15.00, while Habib Diallo (11/43.75) will be dangerous, potentially off the bench.

And why not try this Bet Builder?

