Ulysses to get Acca off to a Mighty start

The final day of York's brilliant Ebor Festival commences with a cracking renewal of the Group 3 Strensall Stakes, a race in which it's impossible to look beyond favourite Mighty Ulysses.

The John Gosden-trained 3yo is very much at home on Good or slightly faster ground and has stepped up his form in recent runs, finishing less than a length behind 2000 Guineas winner Coroebus in the Group 1 St James' Palace Stakes in June.

Dropped in grade Mighty Ulysses easily confirmed that Royal Ascot run to be no fluke when winning a Listed race at Newmarket last time, finishing one and a half lengths ahead of the re-opposing Alflaila.

By the top class 10-12f winner Ulysses, today's extra furlong promises to bring out even further improvement for the selection, and with Alflaila being rated his most likely danger according to the betting, there's no reason why he shouldn't fend off that rival once more and bag another valuable prize.

Count on Williams to shoot on target

As Nottingham Forest made their 16th summer signing this week, it was their new right back who caught the eye last weekend against West Ham, as Forest won their first Premier League game in 23 years.

Neco Williams has certainly channelled his inner Beckham, opting to wear the number 7 shirt in his new Garibaldi threads and has immediately been placed on all set pieces.

Playing as an attacking right wing back, Williams was everywhere against the Hammers, and he managed to test Fabianski early in the first half. With 76 touches, he had the most of any other fellow Red, showing how eager he was to get on the ball and drive his team forward.

With Forest's clash against Everton looking like an early six pointer, Steve Cooper has come out and expressed how his side will once again will play to win. The Welshman loves his full backs to fly up the pitch, and his new Welsh international doesn't need a second invitation.

Not only was Williams keen to support his strikers, but he's also been given the responsibility of free kicks and given how poor Everton defended last weekend against Aston Villa, there's every chance the 21-year-old will have a "free hit" from range during the 90 minutes.

He's currently available at 5/2 to have at least one shot on target, which landed last week, and I fancy it to land this week also.

Joshua to regain his crowns by stopping Usyk

The heart says Anthony Joshua but the head says Oleksandr Usyk. That's been the broad consensus from boxing experts in the build-up to Saturday night's mouth-watering rematch between the Brit and the Ukrainian.

Joshua is desperate to win back his heavyweight titles but, although he's the bigger man, he faces a tough task and Usyk starts as the worthy favourite for the Saudi Arabia showdown.

When they fought last year, Usyk won by a unanimous points decision - an outcome that's available to back on Saturday at 15/8.

Joshua has won 24 fights, losing two, and 22 of his victories were stoppages. If he's to win on Saturday, he must be more aggressive than he was in the first fight, in which he allowed Usyk to move around him nimbly.

Joshua's new trainer, Robert Garcia, should encourage him to go for the stoppage and the Brit knows there is much to be gained from a strong start. Joshua is 3/1 to win by knockout or technical knockout. He's fighting for his career, while Usyk has his country's expectations on his shoulders.

It's a tough one but, in the hope that Joshua will be bold, I'm having a brave bet on him to win by KO or TKO at 3/1.

***

You can back all three selections in a treble, boosted to 33/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.