Australia trade positions with England for the Urn

Jack Leach injury causing odds to swing

Captain Stokes also not fully fit

Australia 2.1411/10 are the favourites to win this summer's Ashes series which begins at Egbaston a week from Friday (16 June).

Last month, England were the favourites at around even odds but blows to their preparations - including spin bowler Jack Leach being ruled out of the series - has seen them drift to 2.486/4.

A drawn Ashes series, which would see Australia retain the urn, is 7.613/2.

Leach injury blow to England

Scans confirmed Leach had a stress fracture in his back after he developed symptoms during England's Test victory over Ireland at Lord's on Saturday.

The spinner has been the only ever present bowler since Ben Stokes became captain, playing in all 13 of England's Tests in that time and taking 45 wickets.

Stokes bowling doubts

England will miss Leach and his absence is one reason why England have switched positions in the Betfair Exchange market in recent weeks.

The other is doubts about Stokes' fitness for bowling.

The England captain did not bowl against Ireland, due to a persistent problem with his left knee.

In fact, at Lord's at the weekend, he became the first captain in Test history to lead his team to victory without batting, bowling or keeping wicket, as England romped to a 10-wicket win.

He said afterwards that he was "definitely on course" to bowl in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.