First Test at Egbaston starts 16 June

Series most hotly anticipated for years

There is one month to go before the Ashes begins and it is England who are the marginal favourites to win the series.

The first Test begins at Egbaston on 16 June and, with England resurgent under captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, they are 2.0621/20 to win the series.

The betting indicates that we are in for a hard-fought five Tests, however, with Australia only slightly longer at 2.56/4 for the series win.

Last time the teams played in England, the series was drawn and you can get 7.06/1 on it finishing level again.

The subsequent series in Australia finished 4-0 to the hosts and you have to go back to 2015 for the last time England won the urn.

England's chance to end Ashes win wait

The teams look more evenly-matched than they have for several years and this summer's series is hotly-anticipated, especially by fans of England who believe this is their team's chance to get the Ashes back.

England have been in good form in the winter, winning a Test series 3-0 against Pakistan, before drawing 1-1 in New Zealand.

Australia recently lost a three match series in India. Today, their off-spinner Nathan Lyon said the Aussies would not panic in the face of England's aggressive style of play, even though it has brought Stokes and his teammates success against Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand.

We will have previews with expert analysis, the best series bets and tips as well as in-play updates for each Ashes Test this summer on Betting.Betfair.