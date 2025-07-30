Stick to Cricket Episode Six: Vaughan hails Root "England's greatest ever batsman" before fifth test
In the new episode of Stick To Cricket, Michael Vaughan, Alastair Cook, David Lloyd and Phil Tufnell discuss Joe Root's magnificent batting, look ahead to this week's England v India fifth Test and explain why this winter's Ashes series will be a hot one...
-
Vaughan, Cook, Lloyd and Tuffers talk England v India and more
-
Former-captain hails Root "England's greatest ever batsman"
-
Tuffers says Dawson "too predictable"
-
Lloyd says "wrap Archer up in cotton wool from now until Ashes"
-
Betfair Predicts is your guide to England v India predictions
Betfair and The Overlap proudly present "Stick to Cricket," a captivating new show featuring renowned England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.
The weekly show offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to delve into the sport's hottest topics.
In this episode, the team dissect the first draw of the five-test series between England and India at Old Trafford, and look ahead to the final test at the Oval on Thursday.
Watch the episode and read a selection of the team's quotes below.
Michael Vaughan: Joe Root is England's greatest ever batsman
Michael Vaughan: "Joe Root has got to the level he's got to by batting, batting, and batting. Whereas I look at Jacob Bethell, a young and very talented player and since April 1, he has faced 254 balls and bowled 244 balls. You can't get any better or improve your mindset and resilience if you don't play.
"Root is our greatest ever and guess what he's done over many years - he's batted... He is probably going to pass Sachin Tendulkar's record."
Alastair Cook: Root has fewest weaknesses of any batsman
Alastair Cook: "What makes Joe Root the best, he's got the least weaknesses out of any batsman that I've ever seen.
Rahul Dravid, you felt like you could nick him off there quite a bit, or Ricky Ponting was quite lungey against spin, even though he scored 100s.
Phil Tufnell: Liam Dawson was too predictable
Phil Tufnell: "I felt a little bit sorry for Liam Dawson to get that pitch on his first Test in eight years. In that first innings he did what he did - you need one or two to get yourself going. Three an over and it's not bad, you've done all right.
"But when you come to the second innings, with rough holes, left-handers, and all sorts of things, you've just got to be a little bit craftier. It was just a bit predictable - he just sort of fired it in. You've got to try a little bit of oochkie, a bit of manoochkie."
Alastair Cook: Dawson not the man when you need wickets
Alastair Cook: "The problem for Liam Dawson is that he's 35-years-old, this is his DNA now - he's been a brilliant one-day performer and a four-day performer for Hampshire.
"The balance for England is that Dawson will offer a lot in the first innings in terms of control, runs, but when you're desperate to bowl a side out, he's probably not the man who's going to bowl those jaffas."
David Lloyd and Michael Vaughan on Archer and the Ashes
David Lloyd: "England found out with Archer what they wanted to find out - is he fit for the Ashes? Yes, he is. Now wrap him up in cotton wool.
Michael Vaughan: "Over the course of the two days after, Australia have piped up, haven't they. They're properly getting stuck in. Apparently, Ben Stokes didn't shake their hands. Well he did.
"It's an early indication that going into November and the Ashes, this Ashes series is going to be hot. The Aussie press - if I was the England team, I'd get ready."
