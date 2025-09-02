Stick to Cricket Episode 11: Ashes XI debate, yellow cards and why Woakes must go to Australia

Woakes must go to Australia but sit out Perth Test

Betfair and The Overlap proudly present Stick to Cricket, a captivating new show featuring renowned England cricket legends Michael Vaughan, Sir Alastair Cook, David 'Bumble' Lloyd, and Phil 'Tuffers' Tufnell.

The weekly show offers insights and discussions, with special guests joining the cricket icons to discuss the sport's hottest topics.

In this episode, the team answer the viewers community questions on a range of different topics and also look ahead to the upcoming Ashes Test series in Australia

Watch the episode and read a selection of quotes below.

Michael Vaughan: I wouldn't play Woakes in first Test but he must go to Australia

"If Jofra's fit, Mark Wood's fit, Atkinson's fit, Brydon Carse they all go to Australia. I do want my spinner to bat - I want Australia to look at that lineup and think ooh. Wood or Archer at 11.

Chris Woakes makes the trip, but I don't think he plays in Perth. He definitely makes the trip because the wickets in Australia now are completely different - they do nip.

If you go to the day-nighter in Brisbane, you probably want a Woakes-style cricketer, and he shores up your batting a bit.

Vaughan: England have a better batting line-up than Australia

The Aussie's batting is not as good as it's been, and I do think the pitches are different.

If you get 600 runs in a Test match against this Australian team, you've got a chance. Against Cummins, Hazlewood and Starc, whose bowling record is absolutely stunning, you could get blown away for a 175 if you bat badly.

England have the better batting line-up, and Australia have the better bowling line-up.

David Lloyd: Dawson can play Giles role in this year's Ashes

"In 2005, you had a wonderful two-pronged attack with Ashley Giles as the backup, which is probably what Dawson will do. He's a no-nonsense cricketer, he bats a bit, he fields okay, and he'll bowl and have control.

"That's the same role as Ashley Giles [played for England against Australia] in 2005."

Lloyd: Cricket needs red and yellow cards

"The governing body are telling the umpires to go 'softly softly', get on the same wavelength, don't upset the players. Rather than, 'you are the authority of the game'.

"I used to be on the elite umpire's selection committee, and I always went on about red cards and yellow cards. Give them a yellow card then give them a red card.

"They said no, you've got to try and get on the same wavelength over five days, or a four-day game whatever it is and try to work with the players. They don't take a blind bit of notice now, the players.

Alastair Cook: You should be allowed to take the new ball whenever you want in Tests

"A new rule I would add would be how about, in 160 overs, you can take the new ball whenever you want? You've got two new balls for those 160 overs, and you can take that second ball whenever you want. You could take one after 30 overs if you wanted to."

Stick to Cricket England First Ashes Test team

1. Ben Duckett

2. Zak Crawley

3. Jacob Bethell

4. Joe Root

5. Harry Brook

6. Ben Stokes

7. Jamie Smith

8. Gus Atkinson

9. Brydon Carse

10. Jofra Archer

11. Mark Wood