Caribbean Premier League Tips Match 6: Three to back up to 3/1 as Kings dominate with bat

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons v St Lucia Kings

Wednesday 4 September 01.00

TV: live on TNT Sports

Falcons v Kings team news

Falcons badly need Brandon King fit to kickstart their campaign. But there is no sign of the Windies opener just yet. Adding Kyle Savory, a keeper batter, to the squad suggests it will be a long wait. Three defeats from three so far for Falcons.

Possible XI: James, Zaman, Billings, Andrew, Imad, Allen, Springer, Green, Primus, Walsh, Amir

Kings got over the loss of Heinrich Klaasen thanks to power hitting from Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Tim Seifert against Patriots. If that is a sign of things to come they will be fine.

Probable XI: Charles, Du Plessis, Auguste, Rajapaksa, Chase, Seifert, Wiese, Govia, Forde, Joseph, Noor

Falcons v Kings CPL pitch report

Scores of 163, 168 and 145 so far at North Sound may hint that the surface is tiring after plenty of activity in a short space of time. But we have to expect it to remain pretty decent for a while yet.

That 145 came from the hosts against Royals and it could be the start of a major slump for them.

We're eyeing a par line bust from a strong Kings batting team in the mid-160s.

Falcons v Kings match prediction

We fear for Falcons. Three flops on your home turf (and two of them which they should have won) is a dreadful start for the new franchise. They are under pressure and low on confidence. They were hammered by Royals last time.

There is a clear difference in batting power here, too. Kings are bristling with it while Falcons look unsure with King, their talisman, not available.

It could be another defeat for Falcons here and it could be a very long season from this point.

Falcons v King player bets

We are hitting the win rates for the tops markets here. Mohammad Amir is due a win for top Falcons bowler so keep the faith with Sportsbook.

Recommended Bet Back Mohammad Amid top Falcons bowler SBK 3/1

For Kings we turn our attention to Faf Du Plessis with the bat and Alzarri Joseph 3/14.00 with the ball. Both fit the bill in terms of the edge provided by win rate versus implied probability. And, just putting it out there, we may not be averse to the 100s on Hayden Walsh top Falcons bat at some stage.

Recommended Bet Back Faf Du Plessis top Kings bat SBK 21/10