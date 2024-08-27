Caribbean Premier League Team-by-team Guide: Can Trinbago's golden oldies shine?

Top four qualify for play-offs

Providence to host knockouts

Guyana the holders but fourth favs

Antigua & Barbuda replace Tallawahs

Listen to the latest Cricket Only Bettor Podcast...

2023: runners-up

Batting rank: 2

Bowling rank: 2

Top bat % last 2 years: Pollard 16%

Top bowler % last 2 years: Russell 19%

Squad: Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran, Tim David, Akeal Hosein, Jason Roy, Dwayne Bravo, Josh Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Jayden Seales, Ali Khan, Mark Deyal, Keacy Carty, Terrence Hinds, Nathan Edward, Shaquere Parris

Possible XI: Roy, Narine, Pooran (wkt), Deyal, Pollard, David, Russell, Akeal, Khan, Seales, Waqar

Analysis: Trinbago have good balance between bat and ball. They have plenty of permutations to work with, such as dropping Sunil Narine to the lower order and opening with Mark Deyal. Jason Roy is not a certain starter as TKR rarely rely on maximum overseas players. If Roy misses out they could find room for Josh Little. As ever, the question remains about whether golden oldies Narine, Pollard and Russell can go to the well again. Only once have they failed to finish in the top four and knowhow alone (or Nic Pooran specials) should see them make the play-offs. But can anyone really argue they are the wrong price for a fifth title?

2023: 5th

Batting rank: 4

Bowling rank: 5

Top bat % last 2 years: Powell 24%

Top bowler % last 2 years: Holder 33%

Squad: Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, David Miller, Quinton de Kock, Maheesh Theekshana, Alick Athanaze, Naveen-ul-Haq, Obed McCoy, Kevin Wickham, Keshav Maharaj, Kadeem Alleyne, Rahkeem Cornwall, Isai Thorne, Nathan Sealy, Nyeem Young, Rivaldo Clarke, Ramon Simmonds

Possible XI: De Kock (wkt), Cornwall, Athanaze, Powell, Miller, Holder, Nyeem, Theekshana, McCoy, Naveen, Simmonds

Analysis: There were major issues in the field last term for Royals, conceding just shy of ten an over. Have they solved that problem? Adding Maheesh Theekshana and Naveen-ul-Haq (be aware he could miss four or five league games if involved in Afghanistan's ODI sereis v South Africa) could go a long way to doing just that. But Jason Holder and Obed McCoy, who were both profligate in the extreme, need to tighten up or it will be the same story. They had a whopping minus net run rate last term suggesting that despite new arrivals they are overrated. Nyeem Young is one to watch on the bat and ball markets.

2023: 3rd

Batting rank: 3

Bowling rank: 3

Top bat % last 2 years: Du Plessis 38%

Top bowler % last 2 years: Joseph 25%

Squad: Heinrich Klaasen, Faf du Plessis, Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Noor Ahmad, David Wiese, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Matthew Forde, Aaron Jones, Khary Pierre, Khari Campbell, Johann Jeremiah, Shadrack Descarte, Mikkel Govia, McKenny Clarke, Akeem Auguste

Possible XI: Du Plessis, Charles, Klaasen (wkt), Chase, Wiese, Pierre, Forde, Joseph, Descarte, Noor, Clarke

Analysis: Batting heavy, bowling light. Kings should cause plenty of problems for the opposition in the field, particularly after signing Heinrich Klaasen, but will they put too much pressure on their own bowling unit? Noor Ahmad, who could miss group games for Afghanistan, apart they lack top-quality franchise operators. Alzarri Joseph is a potent wicket-taker but economical he isn't. It means they could struggle for balance. Bhanuka Rajapaksa should be a shoo-in but David Wiese may have to usurp him for the extra bowling option. 21-year-old McKenny Clarke may need to emerge as a reliable operator.

2023: Winners

Batting rank: 1

Bowling rank: 1

Top bat % last 2 years: Hope 27%

Top bowler % last 2 years: Pretorius 42%

Squad: Imran Tahir, Shimron Hetmyer, Saim Ayub, Shai Hope, Romario Shepherd, Azam Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Keemo Paul, Dwaine Pretorius, Kevin Sinclair, Raymon Reifer, Ronaldo Alimohamed, Shamar Joseph, Kevlon Anderson, Matthew Nandu, Junior Sinclair

Possible XI: Gurbaz (wkt), Ayub, Hope, Hetmyer, Shepherd, Paul, Reifer, Motie, Pretorius, Shamar, Tahir

Analysis: Guyana have plenty of strong overseas options and Azam Khan may have to miss out for Imran Tahir, their second-best wicket-taker last term. If Rahmanullah Gurbaz is needed by Afghniatsan then he gets in, and keeps, with Shai Hope opening. They are awash with spin options as one would expect . They may be a little short on pace but they would argue they don't need much of that. They have home advantage in the play-offs and will be difficult to beat

2023: 6

Batting rank: 5

Bowling rank: 4

Top bat % last 2 years: Fletcher 37%

Top bowler % last 2 years: Mayers 17%

Squad: Kyle Mayers, Rilee Rossouw, Evin Lewis, Sherfane Rutherford, Sikandar Raza, Andre Fletcher, Tristan Stubbs, Dominic Drakes, Mikyle Louis, Odean Smith, Joshua da Silva, Veerasammy Permaul, Ryan John, Ashmead Nedd, Johann Layne, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Possible XI: Lewis, Fletcher (wkt), Mayers, Stubbs, Rossouw/Raza, Rutherford, Smith, Shamsi, Nortje, Drakes, Permaul

Analysis: Late churn has cost Pats with Wanindu Hasaranga and Nuwan Thushara, two high-class operators, ruled out. Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi are the replacements but it's far from ideal for the side that finished bottom last term. The domestic batting talent looks strong until you realise that Evin Lewis, Andre Fletcher and Sherfane Rutherford all disappointed last term. Kyle Mayers may have to do a lot on his own with bat and ball.

Top bat % last 2 years: King 41%

Top bowler % last 2 years: Amir 28%

Squad: Imad Wasim, Brandon King, Fabian Allen, Mohammad Amir, Chris Green, Fakhar Zaman, Roshon Primus, Justin Greaves, Hayden Walsh, Jahmar Hamilton, Teddy Bishop, Kofi James, Shamar Springer, Kelvin Pitman, Jewel Andrew, Joshua James

Possible XI: King, Fakhar, Greaves, Billings (wkt), Bishop, Primus, Allen, Imad, Springer, Walsh, Amir

Analysis: Antigua replace Jamaica Tallawahs this season. But they are all but the Tallawahs in name. Of the JT squad which finished fourth last term, seven have pitched up here. And five of the Tallawahs team that won the title (King, Amir, Green Allen and Imad) reunite. It would be fair to say they are underrated. The signing of Sam Billings is decent because it means they don't have to pick 33-year-old Jahmar Hamilton, on his fourth franchise with an average of 15 and strike rate of 74. Brandon King is the most reliable top-bat bet in the tournament.

Now read more Cricket Tips Here