Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash Tips: Strikers stonkers in the chase
Ed Hawkins has the BBL game three preview from Canberra on Tuesday and has two strong fancies including a 4/15.00 pick
Warner takes charge as he's confirmed for full season
Short key for Strikers
Big chase bias at Manuka
Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers
Tuesday 17 December, 08.15
TV: live on Sky Sports
Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash team news
David Warner leads Thunder and is confirmed for the entire season despite an ILT20 contract. It will be interesting to see how het gets on with Cameron Bancroft and we note he has already said he prefers Sam Konstas as his opening partner. Lockie Ferguson is fit after playing a warm-up verus Strikers' Academy side. There was no Nathan McAndrew, though. Sherfane Rutherford could be available but it's a quick turnaround from playing for West Indies on Thursday.
Possible Thunder XI: Warner, Konstas, Rutherford, Davies, Sangha, Billings, Green, Sams, Fegruson, Hatcher, T Sangha
Strikers are likely to be without Brendan Doggett, who has remained with the Australia Test squad. Jordan Buckingham is a possible starter after he took three wickets in the warm-up. Fabian Allen should be available after being left out of the West Indies T20 squad.
Possible Renegades XI: M Short, Lynn, Weatherald, Ross, Nielsen, Allen, J Overton, Bazley, Thornton, L Pope, Boyce
Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash pitch report
In 25 result matches at night at the Manuka Oval, 18 have been won by the chaser. That is a very hefty bias. The runs per over in that sequence is just 8.17 and it is no surprise that 155.5 has been busted only 12 times. This is an unders play on the par lines. Double your unit stake if Thunder bat first as they were the bottom-ranked batting team for run rate last season going up against the fourth-most economical side in the field.
Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash match prediction
Adelaide Strikers, a consistent, smart and functional unit at odds-against to beat the complete opposite in Thunder? Yes please. Throw in the likelihood that the market doesn't move on a toss bias? Lovely jubbly.
The Strikers should have too much for Thunder if all was fair in love and war but the price is an early contender for one of the more solid wagers on the opening week. On the head-to-head, Strikers have won the last five and although we don't get too bogged down in those records because of change in circumstance and players, need we post the reminder that it was only in 2022 that Thunder were bowled out for 15 against Strikers.
Sydney Thunder v Adelaide Strikers Big Bash player bets
McAndrew's absence from a warm-up may just be Thunder keeping him fresh. He should be their main man with a return rate of 30% in the last two years on top bowler. Sportsbook's 4/15.00 is the pick of the player markets. Money back if he doesn't play. Matt Short is 13/53.60 for top Strikers bat. He returns at 32% but we might wait for a better batting track than the Manuka promises to be.
