Big Bash 2025 Team Guide: Can Brisbane bring the Heat again?

Brisbane Heat eye back-to-back titles

Top four to play-offs

Squad churn expected again

Hobart could be hit hard

Player availability key dates

Australia v India - players may be available from January 7

SA20 - players may depart from January 9

ILT20 - players may depart for January 11

Super Smash - players may depart from December 26

*Possible availability clashes by player in squads below

To reach final: 2/13.00

To finish bottom: 14/115.00

2024 finish: 3rd

2024 Batting strike rate rank: 4

2024 Bowling economy rank: 3

Top bat win rate last 2 years: Turner 26%

Top bowler win rate last 2 years: Richardson 40%

Squad (possible availability clashes): Ashton Agar (ILT20), Finn Allen (New Zealand, Super Smash), Mahli Beardman, Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly, Sam Fanning, Aaron Hardie, Nick Hobson, Matthew Hurst, Josh Inglis (Aus v Ind), Keaton Jennings (England), Matt Kelly, Mitch Marsh (Aus v Ind), Lance Morris, Jhye Richardson, Matthew Spoors, Ashton Turner, Andrew Tye

In: Mahli Beardman, Finn Allen (New Zealand), Matthew Hurst (England), Keaton Jennings (England), Matthew Spoors

Out: Hamish McKenzie (Stars), Laurie Evans (Renegades)

Possible XI: Allen, Jennings, Inglis, Hardie, Connolly, Turner, A Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Analysis: Injuries to Aaron Hardie, Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner and Cooper Connolly mean Perth may start the season significantly depleted. But their pedigree, with five wins, surely means they will retain competitiveness. They should be stronger at the business end with Australia players potentially coming back. A surprise if they fail to make the top four as the bowling group, which is key in this, is unrivalled.

Betting nugget: Richardson at 10/34.33 for top series bowler for Perth is a price about fitness rather than ability.

Recommended Bet Back Jhye Richardson top Perth series bowler SBK 10/3

To reach final: 21/103.10

To finish bottom: 10/111.00

2024 finish: Runners-up

2023 Batting strike rate rank: 6

2023 Bowling economy rank: 2

Top bat win rate last 2 years: vince 27.7%

Top bowler win rate last 2 years: Abbott 39.3%

Squad (possible availability clashes): Sean Abbott (Aus v Ind), Jackson Bird, Jafer Chohan (England), Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Akeal Hosein (West Indies, ILT20), Daniel Hughes, Hayden Kerr, Ben Manenti, Todd Murphy, Kurtis Patterson, Mitch Perry, Josh Philippe, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith (Aus v Ind), James Vince (England, ILT20)

In: Akeal Hosein (Renegades), Jafer Chohan (England), Ben Manenti (Strikers)

Out: Steve O'Keefe (retired), Tom Curran (Stars)

Possible XI: Hughes, Philippe, Vince, Henriques, Silk, Edwards, Kerr, Akeal, Dwarshuis, Abbott, Bird, Murphy

Analysis: Sixers are likely to be hit by the loss of Akeal and Vince. But if Steve Smith comes back and reproduces stunning late bash form then they won't be too bothered. Two runners-up spots in the last two years suggest they retain the nous to succeed again. But are they begining to creak with the bat? Josh Philippe and Daniel Hughes need big seasons.

Betting nugget: Hughes had a sensational T20 Blast and returned 221 runs in just seven games last term. Has to be a fixture and 10/111.00 top bat is too big even if he is overcmong a elbow niggle.

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Hughes top Sixers series bat SBK 10/1

To reach final: 21/103.10

To finish bottom: 10/111.00

2024 finish: Winners

2023 Batting strike rate rank: 3

2023 Bowling economy rank: 1

Top bat win rate last 2 years: Munro 40%

Top bowler win rate last 2 years: Bartlett 29.4%

Squad (possible availability clashes): Tom Alsop (England), Xavier Bartlett, Max Bryant, Spencer Johnson, Usman Khawaja (Aus v Ind), Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne (Aus v Ind), Nathan McSweeney, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Will Prestwidge, Matthew Renshaw, Mitchell Swepson, Callum Vidler, Paul Walter (England), Jack Wood

In: Callum Vidler, Tom Alsop (England)

Out: Josh Brown (Renegades), Sam Billings (Thunder)

Possible XI: Munro, Peirson, Renshaw, Bryant, Walter, neser, Bartlett, JohnsonSwepson, Kuhnemann

Analysis: Michael Neser hasn't played since October with a hamstring injury. As their talisman, Heat desperately need Neser fit. The bowling, number one on economy, is as good as ever but the loss of Josh Brown hurts their batting. They could yet recruit in that department and will need to to become the fourth team to go back-to-back.

Betting nugget: Back that crack attack to keep a strong batting unit quiet on a flat one for a cheap unders runs play.

To reach final: 11/26.50

To finish bottom: 7/18.00





2024 finish: 5th

2024 Batting strike rate rank: 1

2024 Bowling economy rank: 5

Top bat win rate last 2 years: Wade 33.3%

Top bowler win rate last 2 years: Ellis 33.3%

Squad (possible availability clashes): Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou (ILT20), Shai Hope (West Indies, ILT20), Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (England, ILT20), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade (ILT20), Charlie Wakim, Mac Wright

In: Charlie Wakim, Shai Hope (West Indies), Waqar Salmkheil (Pakistan, first six games only), Jake Doran

Out: Liam Guthrie, Sam Heazlett

Possible XI: Wade, McDermott, Hope, Wright/Jewell, David, Chaudhary, Jordan, Ellis, Meredith, Waqar, Stanlake

Analysis: HH have lost Rishaad Hossain before a ball has been bowled and four more players may not finish the campaign; Wade, Jordan, Hope and Hatzoglou. That's a lot of churn. With limited options for replacements, Hobart could finish with a whimper.

Betting nugget: The 7/18.00 to finish bottom could look good value.

To reach final: 7/24.50

To finish bottom: 7/24.50

2024 finish: 4th

2024 Batting strike rate rank: 2

2024 Bowling economy rank: 4

Top bat win rate last 2 years: M Short 32%

Top bowler win rate last 2 years: M SHort 21.4%

Squad (possible availability clashes): Fabian Allen (West Indies), James Bazley, Cameron Boyce, Jordan Buckingham, Alex Carey (Aus v Ind), Brendan Doggett, Travis Head (Aus v Ind), Thomas Kelly, Chris Lynn, Harry Nielsen, Jamie Overton (England, ILT20), Lloyd Pope, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross, D'Arcy Short, Matt Short, Henry Thornton, Jake Weatherald

In: Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Pope (England), Alex Ross (Thunder), Fabian Allen (West Indies)

Out: Wes Agar (Thunder), Ben Manenti (Sixers)

Possible XI: M Short, Lynn, Weatherald, Ross, Nielsen, Allen, J Overton, Bazley, Thornton, L Pope, Boyce

Analysis: There is little to get excited about Strikers. But there rarely is. Every season they look set for a stinker but somehow they retain competitiveness. There's no Rashid Khan these days. a fifth play-off in six years would be a major achievement. Hard to argue the outright price is wrong to back.

Betting nugget: Par lines are for a bust at the Adelaide Oval, the best batting wicket in the tournament

To reach final: 5/23.50

To finish bottom: 7/18.00



2024 finish: 8th

2024 Batting strike rate rank: 8

2024 Bowling economy rank: 8

Top bat win rate last 2 years: J Sangha 28.5%

Top bowler win rate last 2 years: McAndrew 30.4%

Squad (possible availability clashes): Wes Agar, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Billings (England, ILT20), Ollie Davies, Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand, ILT20), Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Ryan Hadley, Liam Hatcher, Sam Konstas, Nic Maddinson, Nathan McAndrew, Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies, ILT20), William Salzmann, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, David Warner

In: Wes Agar (Strikers), Sam Billings (Heat), Nic Maddinson (Renegades), Lockie Ferguson (New Zealand), Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies), Ryan Hadley

Out: Alex Ross (Strikers), Gurinder Sandhu (Renegades)

Possible XI: Warner, Bancroft, J Sangha, Davies, Rutherford, Billings, Sams, Green, McAndrew, Hatcher, T Sangha

Analysis: Skip Warner is available for the whole shebang. But they could lose three big ones in Billings, Rutherford and Ferguson. They were bottom on both power rankings last term and finished bottom. Not enough has been done in recruitment to transform their fortunes. An injury to Nic Maddinson is a blessing. He shouldn't be anywhere near a franchise these days.

Betting nugget: A fit-again jason Sangha could be one to watch. Way too big at 16/117.00 for top Thunder bat. Nathan McAndrew, unfashionable but solid, is fit and has no availability issues at the moment. He is way too big at 14/115.00 for top Thunder bowler.

Recommended Bet Back Nathan McAndrew top Thunder series bowler SBK 14/1

Recommended Bet Back Jason Sangha top Thunder series bat SBK 16/1

To reach final: 4/15.00

To finish bottom: 11/43.75

2024 finish: 7th

2024 Batting strike rate rank: 5

2024 Bowling economy rank: 7

Top bat win rate last 2 years: Harper 20%

Top bowler win rate last 2 years: Richardson 32%

Squad (possible availability clashes): Jacob Bethell (England, SAT20), Josh Brown, Harry Dixon, Laurie Evans (England, ILT20), Jake Fraser-McGurk (ILT20), Mackenzie Harvey, Nathan Lyon (Aus v Ind), Fergus O'Neill, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Gurinder Sandhu, Tim Seifert (New Zealand, Super Smash), Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Adam Zampa, Hassan Khan (USA)

In: Josh Brown (Heat), Gurinder Sandhu (Thunder), Tim Seifert (New Zealand), Laurie Evans (Scorchers), Jacob Bethell (England), Hassan Khan (USA)

Out: Wes Agar (Thunder), Ben Manenti (Sixers)

Possible XI: Brown, Fraser-McGurk, Seifert, Bethell, Evans/Hassan, Wells, Sutherland, Rogers, Richardson, Zampa, O'Neil

Analysis: Will Sutherland is still recovering from a side strain. If they can get him fit for the start then Renegades can be early pace-setters. The squad is superb and balanced. Whether they maintain momentum if Bethell, Evans and Fraser-McGurk all go at the same time is unlikely.

Betting nugget: Trade Renegades from 10.5019/2 on the Exchange outright to around 4.507/2. Double the stake on the lay buttton.

To reach final: 7/24.50

To finish bottom: 7/24.50

2024 finish: 6th

2024 Batting strike rate rank: 6

2024 Bowling economy rank: 6

Top bat win rate last 2 years: Cartwright 29%

Top bowler win rate last 2 years: n/a

Squad (possible availability clashes): Scott Boland, Hilton Cartwright, Brody Couch, Tom Curran (England), Ben Duckett (England), Sam Harper, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Hamish McKenzie, Jon Merlo, Usama Mir (Pakistan), Joel Paris, Tom Rogers, Peter Siddle, Mark Steketee, Marcus Stoinis (SAT20), Doug Warren, Beau Webster, Joe Clarke (England for Duckett first three games), Adam Milne (NZ, for Usama first 3 games)

In: Joe Clarke (Renegades), Tom Curran (Sixers), Hamish McKenzie (Scorchers), Jon Merlo, Ben Duckett (England), Doug Warren, Peter Siddle (Renegades)

Out: Nick Larkin (retired)

Possible XI: Duckett, T Rogers, Webster, Maxwell, Stoinis, Cartwright, T Curran, Usama/Milne, Siddle, Paris, Boland

Analysis: Stars have done zilch in the player market to suggest they will morph into a serious contender. They already have squad churn with Adam Milne coming in short-term for usama Mir, likewise Joe Clarke for Ben Duckett. Glenn Maxwell is also injured.

Betting nugget: Stars are a contender for the wooden spoon at 7/24.50.