Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash Tips: Scorchers too hot to handle

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars

Sunday 15 December, 08.15

TV: live on Sky Sports

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash team news

Scorchers have mixed team news ahead of the opener. Ashton Agar, Ashton Turner and Cooper Connolly have been declared fit. But Aaron Hardie remains sidelined while Josh Inglis has not been released from Australia duty. Mitch Marsh, of course, is also unavailable.

They could pair Finn Allen and Keaton Jennings in the opening berth. Lancashire and Originals hitter Matt Hurst could bat at No 3 or 4.

Probable Perth XI: Allen, Jennings, Hurst, Hobson, Connolly, Turner, A Agar, Richardson, Tye, Behrendorff, Morris

Stars are without at least three starters with Scott Boland, Joel Paris and Glenn Maxwell absent. Mark Steketee is also out. The bowling looks short on options so Peter Siddle looks certain to play alongside fellow pacer Brody Counch. Joe Clarke is a short-term replacement for Ben Duckett. Adam Milne likewise for Usama Mir.

They suffered a cross-town hammering against Renegades in the warm-up with Tom Curran batting at No 6. Steketee and Paris both played in that game but are not in the squad now.

Probable Stars XI: Clarke, T Rogers, Harper, Stoinis, Cartwright, T Curran, Merlo, Kellaway, Milne, Siddle, Couch

Perth Scorchers v Melbourne Stars Big Bash pitch report

There have been 15 games in day-nighters at Perth Stadium in the last five years. Nine have been won by the team batting first. That's a 60% bias. The runs per over in that sequence is 8.6 with more than 170 busted in first-innings ten times. More than 200 has been busted three times. One doesn't the trust Stars batting line-up to go overs with the sixth-best batting run rate facing the third most economical bowling attack on last seasons numbers. Perth are the bet to bust it, likely in the mid 170s. No rain is forecast.

Perth are 1.758/11 with Stars 2.285/4. That's a decent price about Perth who have been strong at home, winning seven of the 11 matches discussed in the pitch report. In all matches, filtered to just the last three years, Perth have 12 wins in 15.

On the head-to-head, Scorchers should be shorter. They have won the last six. With Stars expected to have a real struggle this term, we're surprised Scorchers are not in the 1.654/6 region. Odds won't shift post toss.

There are three standout picks on the tops with strong win rates to rely on. First up is Ashton Turner for Perth for most runs. He is 9/110.00 with a two-year win rate of 26%. For Stars, Hilton Cartwright is underrated at 6/17.00. He has been notching at a rate of 29%. A fit-again Jhye Richardson takes most Perth wickets at 40%. The study sample is small (ten games) but he should be fav instead of 7/24.50.

