Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town SAT20 Tips: Sunrisers eye fifth win over rivals

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town

Thursday 9 January, 15:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town SAT20 team news

Sunrisers have won both the SAT20 editions and look strong for a three-peat. They are perhaps stronger with the bat having added Zak Crawley and not retained Temba Bavuma. Roelof van der merwe, who was superb in the 20203 tournament, is back as a spin option. Dan Worrall's absence slightly weakens their pace attack.

Possible Sunrisers XI: Hermann, Crawley, Abell, Markram, Stubbs, Jansen, Dawson, C Overton, Kruger, Harmer, Baartman

MI Cape Town have finished bottom in both editions. The squad has been strong on each occassion and this year is no different. Trent Boult, Azmatullah Omarzai, Reeza Hendricks and Corbin Bosch are all excellent signings. Ryan Rickleton is the new SA batting star. They could find room for Nuwan Thushara, a pace ace, if they dispensed with a home batter at No 5.

Possible MICT XI: Rickleton, Hendricks, Brevis, van der Dussen, Potgieter/Esthuizen, Omarzai, Linde, Rashid, Bosch, Rabada, Boult

Sunrisers Eastern Cape v MI Cape Town SAT20 pitch report

In 51 day-night matches at Gqeberha there is a bang even split on wins for teams batting first and second. The run rate is 7.48, however there have been big scores since 2023. More than 170 has been breached six times in 11 and more than 200 three times. Both teams to hit 170 has won four times. Sportsbook go 6/52.20 about a fifth. No rain is forecast.



As discussed in our outright preview, Sunrisers should be Sportsbook favourites for the title instead of a Cape Town team who have struggled. So it is odd that MICT are not bigger favourites here, right?

Well, the Exchange has a higher opinion of Sunrisers so the 1.991/1 is more in line with the outright on that platform. It still doesn't give the hosts and holders the respect they deserve, though.

We can see no reason as to why Sunrisers should not be favourites. There is nothing wrong with betting on them, particularly as they have won all four of the head-to-heads.

Recommended Bet Back Sunrisers EXC 1.99

Listen: Cricket...Only Bettor - SAT20 Ultimate Betting Guide







Ottniel Baartman has a win rate of 50% in the two years of the competition. Throw in 10 wickets in four outings against these opponents and it feels like we should be taking Sportsbook's 13/53.60 that he finishes as the SEC top bowler. We are tempted by the 4/15.00 about Thushara for top MICT bowler. Rickleton will be popular at 11/43.75 for top Cape Town bat given his sensational double in the Test against Pakistan. From 10 games in this tournament he has a win rate of 40%.

Recommended Bet Back Ottniel Baartman top SEC bowler SBK 13/5

