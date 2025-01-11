Sunday's ILT20 and SAT20 Tips: Centurion rain kills six appeal

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders v Desert Vipers

Sunday 12 January, 10:00

TV: live on Zee

Knight Riders have finishes of four and six in the two campaigns so far and have been a letdown. Vipers, after a runners-up finish in year one, came down to join them in fifth last term. Vipers might be considered most punters' favourites but it looks likely we get a choice affair.

In terms of balance if all players were available, Knight Riders compare well. They have been boosted by Laurie Evans' arrival from the Bash. Likewise Dan Lawrence for Vipers. The key could be is if Knight Riders can get some turn from the track. Having signed Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase and Mohammad Ghazanfar they could field an army of spin.

Vipers are reliant on Alex Hales up top and his record does appear to be offering dwindling returns. He would have been a top-bat pick two years ago. Not now. instead we await Sportsbook prices for Andre Russell. We don't expect to be playing the tops much this term but he is one to return to from 6s.

This is a day match at Abu Dhabi and there is a toss bias. Eleven of the last 16 have been won by the chaser. it could be that makes all the difference.

Recommended Bet Back Andre Russell top ADKR bat from SBK 6/1

Pretoria Capitals v Durban Super Giants

Sunday 12 January, 13:30

TV: live on Sky Sports

These two meet again after a humdinger in game two of the tournament on Friday. But how Pretoria lost the game is a mystery which may not be solved any time soon. It was a shocking collapse from a position of control.

Set 210 to win on a road, Pretoria were hot favourites when Rahmanullah Gurbaz departed for 89 in the 13th with the score on 154. But the runs dried up and the wickets flowed so it wasn't even close by the end.

Despite the runs, both teams were guilty of bizarre selection; Kane Williamson for Durban and Steve Stolk for Pretoria, a batter. He was not trusted until No 8. Stolk strikes at 104 and should be nowhere near this league.

The match odds early show has Durban lined up as hot favourites. But we're interested in the runs.

Centurion is a flat one. More than 200 on five-year form is a 4/15.00] chance. More than 220 is a 2/13.00 chance. We don't expect the 20-over line to be set at more than 190. At sixes we're looking for more than 20. More than half have copped in the study sample. Sportsbook go over 16.5 at 10/111.91 and that means we would ordinarily play big.

What kills our angle is the weather forecast. It is not good and there is likely to be a reduction in overs.

