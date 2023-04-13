</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-opta-stats-and-predictions-10-bets-this-weekend-priced-from-11-10-to-a-14-1-bet-builde-130423-1171.html">Premier League Opta Stats: 10 bets this weekend priced from 11/10 to a 14/1 Bet Builder</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/middlesbrough-v-norwich-tips-entertainment-expected-at-the-riverside-110423-766.html">Middlesbrough v Norwich: Entertainment expected at The Riverside</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-relegation-odds-bettors-say-smith-will-take-foxes-down-alongside-southampton-and-bournemouth-110423-204.html">Premier League Relegation: Bettors say Smith will take Foxes down</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Grand National</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-100-1-tip-part-of-tony-calvins-fantastic-five-on-day-two-of-grand-national-festival-130423-166.html">Aintree Tips: 100/1 tip part of Tony Calvin's fantastic five on day two of Grand National Festival</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-aintree-runners-friday-april-14-pic-could-reward-in-target-race-120423-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Pic could reward backers in target race on Friday at Aintree</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-puts-his-money-on-found-a-fifty-in-poundland-120423-288.html">Aintree Racing Tips: Kevin Blake puts his money on Found A Fifty in Poundland on Day 2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Grand National</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/">Racecards</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/grand-national-festival-2023-betting-guide-antepost-tips-and-everything-you-need-to-know-060423-200.html">Grand National Festival 2023: Everything you need to know in our must-see guide</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-tips-100-1-tip-part-of-tony-calvins-fantastic-five-on-day-two-of-grand-national-festival-130423-166.html">Aintree Tips: 100/1 tip part of Tony Calvin's fantastic five on day two of Grand National Festival</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-aintree-runners-friday-april-14-pic-could-reward-in-target-race-120423-9.html">Paul Nicholls: Pic could reward backers in target race on Friday at Aintree</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/aintree-racing-tips-kevin-blake-puts-his-money-on-found-a-fifty-in-poundland-120423-288.html">Aintree Racing Tips: Kevin Blake puts his money on Found A Fifty in Poundland on Day 2</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-in-play-tips--big-drifter-lowry-added-to-the-portfolio-130423-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Big drifter Lowry added to the portfolio</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-long-odds-golf-tips-is-svensson-set-for-another-sea-island-success-110423-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Is Svensson set for another Sea Island success? </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/rbc-heritage-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-swerve-the-masters-contenders-at-harbour-town-100423-167.html">RBC Heritage: Swerve the Masters contenders at Harbour Town </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/punjab-kings-v-gujarat-titans-tips-dhawan-to-do-the-damage-again-100423-206.html">Punjab Kings v Gujarat Titans Tips: Dhawan to do the damage again </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/chennai-super-kings-v-rajasthan-royals-ipl-tips-royals-well-suited-to-chepauk-raid-110423-194.html">Chennai Super Kings v Rajasthan Royals IPL Tips: Royals well-suited to Chepauk raid</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/delhi-capitals-v-mumbai-indians-ipl-tips-1-delhi-batters-to-find-their-range-100423-171.html">Delhi Capitals v Mumbai Indians IPL Tips: Delhi batters to find their range</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-four-tips-rublev-price-attractive-against-khachanov-130423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Four Tips: Rublev price attractive against Khachanov</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-three-tips-continue-to-oppose-zverev-with-bautista-agut-undervalued-120423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Three Tips: Continue to oppose Zverev with Bautista-Agut undervalued</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/monte-carlo-day-two-tips-hurkacz-is-value-against-brit-jack-draper-110423-778.html">Monte Carlo Day Two Tips: Hurkacz is value against Brit Jack Draper</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-trump-5-6-for-republican-nominee-after-court-appearance-040423-204.html">US Election 2024: Trump 5/6 to be Republican nominee after court appearance</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Money still pouring on Trump despite indictment</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-election-2024-odds-donald-trump-3-1-to-be-next-president-after-indictment-310323-204.html">US Election 2024: Donald Trump 3/1 to be next president after indictment</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/">Grand National Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">Premier League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">Champions League Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/">Tony Calvin Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore Insight</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/grand-national/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Grand National.220x147.jpg');"> <div><h4>Grand National Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/JesusThumbnail1280.220x144.jpg');"> <div><h4>Premier League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Karim Benzema celebrates 3 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Champions League Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Copy of 1280x720_TONY_CALVIN.178x100.png');"> <div><h4>Tony Calvin Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/PN.220x129.jpg');"> <div><h4>Paul Nicholls Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Rachael Blackmore on A Plus Tard.220x124.png');"> <div><h4>Rachael Blackmore Insight</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">World Snooker Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-04-13">13 April 2023</time></li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "World Snooker Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...", "name": "World Snooker Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...", "description": "Dave Tindall looks at the make-up of the last 10 world champions to try and find this year's winner...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-04-13T15:55:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-04-13T15:57:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Dave Tindall looks at the make-up of the last 10 world champions to try and find this year's winner... In last year's trends piece, I opened with the line that 2022 had been snooker's craziest season in memory. And yet, I also asked: does that almost impossible to predict randomness carry over to the sport's biggest event? I concluded that it was very easy to say 'no' as due to its longer format and unique setting, The Crucible was so often the scene of order being restored rather than chaos being allowed to roam. In a tournament with such strong trends, it seemed the Sheffield showpiece was an ideal candidate for such an article. And that's how it worked out. Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan came out as the top two players in my rankings and, lo and behold, it was that pair who contested the final. It seems fair then to use the same trends and points system as 12 months ago. Let's start by looking at the last 10 winners and how they shaped up at the time of their triumphs: 2022 - Ronnie O'Sullivan Age at time: 46Seeding: 2ndCrucible appearances: 29Previous Crucible Best: WinPrevious year: R2Won a ranking event that season: Yes 2021 - Mark Selby Age at time: 37Seeding: 4thCrucible appearances: 16Previous Crucible Best: WinPrevious year: SFWon a ranking event that season: Yes 2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan Age at time: 44Seeding: 6thCrucible appearances: 27Previous Crucible Best: WinPrevious year: R1Won a ranking event that season: No 2019 - Judd Trump Age at time: 29Seeding: 7thCrucible appearances: 9Previous Crucible Best: FinalPrevious year: QFWon a ranking event that season: Yes 2018 - Mark Williams Age at time: 43Seeding: 7thCrucible appearances: 19Previous Crucible Best: WinPrevious year: DNQWon a ranking event that season: Yes 2017 - Mark Selby Age at time: 33Seeding: 1stCrucible appearances: 12Previous Crucible Best: WinPrevious year: WinWon a ranking event that season: Yes 2016 - Mark Selby Age at time: 32Seeding: 2ndCrucible appearances: 11Previous Crucible Best: WinPrevious year: R2Won a ranking event that season: No 2015 - Stuart Bingham Age at time: 38Seeding: 10thCrucible appearances: 8Previous Crucible Best: QFPrevious year: R1Won a ranking event that season: Yes 2014 - Mark Selby Age at time: 30Seeding: 3rdCrucible appearances: 9Previous Crucible Best: FinalPrevious year: R2Won a ranking event that season: No 2013 - Ronnie O'Sullivan Age at time: 37Seeding: 1stCrucible appearances: 20Previous Crucible Best: WinPrevious year: WinWon a ranking event that season: No The Points System So let's turn to the scores for the 2023 event. As was the case last year, I'm only looking at the top 16 seeds. This preview is an attempt to select the winner rather than identify a plucky qualifier reaching the last four before going out. True, qualifers have won before - Shaun Murphy in 2005 and Terry Griffiths in 1979 - but they're like hen's teeth. A non-seed lifting the trophy would come as a massive surprise. Let's break off then and list our first category... Age The same as last year, I'm awarding points based on how often each age group won across the last 10 editions. So, as six 30-somethings triumphed in the study period, anyone in their 30s this year is awarded 6pts. Here's the allocation. In their 20s: 1ptIn their 30: 6ptsIn their 40s: 3pts Judd Trump was in his 20s when winning his first and, so far, only world title in 2019 but he's the only one from that age bracket in the last 10 years to have lifted the famous trophy. Experience is massive and 40-somethings have won three of the last five. Seeding As mentioned, I'm only looking at the world's top 16 but there are different levels of eliteness within that group and history says the very top seeds have an edge. In the last 10 years, every winner has been ranked in the top 16 but six of those were top-four seeds. Three players expected to reach the quarters (i.e. seeded 5th to 8th) triumphed while just one (Stuart Bingham) was seeded 10th or higher. Again, using frequency, the points allocated are as follows. Players seeded 1-4: 6ptsPlayers seeded 5-8: 3ptsPlayers seeded 9-16: 1pts Crucible Appearances Experience of The Crucible seems absolutely imperative and every winner in the last 10 years had played there at least eight times. The optimum amount of appearances is between 8 and 12 (five winners in the last 10 years had played such a number) so anyone fitting that bill scores highest. Between 8 and 12 past appearances inc: 5ptsBetween 13 and 19 appearances inc: 2ptsMade 20 or more appearances: 3ptsUnder 8 appearances: 0pts Best World Championship Result There's no getting away from the fact that the most likely winner at The Crucible is someone who has already won there before. That's applied in seven of the last 10 years with Mark Selby (2021) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (2020 and 2022) adding to the trend in the latest three editions. Two of the other three winners in the last 10 years had previously reached the final. Past winner: 7ptsBeaten finalist: 2ptsReached quarters/semis: 1ptsNot gone beyond last 16: 0pts Last Year The most famous Crucible trend is that a first-time winner has never managed to defend the title. Some have failed spectacularly: Steve Davis being thrashed 10-1 by Tony Knowles in 1982 the most extreme example. But a reverse effect has happened too with those who fell below expectations one year coming back strongly 12 months later. The exact stat is that seven of the last 10 winners hadn't made the one table set-up (i.e. reached the semis) the year before. More points are allocated, therefore, to those with some extra hunger. To boost the tallies of some of the newer players, they also get 7pts for not reaching the semis last year. Won last year: 2ptsReached semis last year: 1ptDidn't reach semis last year: 7pts Current Form We need to reflect latest well-being so here's a stat to measure form coming in to Sheffield and it's a strong one: 9 of the last 10 Crucible winners had made at least a semi-final in one of their previous three starts on tour. Those who haven't met that stipulation this year include O'Sullivan, Trump and Mark Allen so their points tallies take a hit. Made a semi-final in one of previous three starts: 9ptsNot reached a semi in one of previous three starts: 1pt World Ranking Win How important is it for a prospective world champion to have shown their mettle by winning a ranking event earlier that season? The stats say it's far from essential as four of the last 10 winners hadn't secured a ranking title in that same campaign. Then again, six had. Surprisingly, those without a ranking success this time include O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson. Won a ranking title this season: 6ptsNot won a ranking title this season: 4pts Fatigue A long, gruelling season can be detrimental in any sport and it certainly applies in snooker too. Trump, due to getting to the business end of tournaments so often, had played 104 matches before the 2021 World Championship. Perhaps a victim of his own success, he was in the 'red zone' when arriving at The Crucible and fatigue could have been a contributing factor in his 13-11 loss to Shaun Murphy in the quarters. He'd only played 83 matches when winning in 2019 and 68 when reaching last year's final. The stat that taps into workload is that 8 of the last 10 Crucible winners had played 100 or fewer matches that season. Only Ronnie in 2013 (when he turned up after having the year off!) and again in 2020 (45 matches) have played under 50 so it's not ideal to be a little undercooked either. Played over 100 matches this season: 2ptsPlayed between 50 and 100 matches this season: 6ptsPlayed under 50 matches this season: 2pts Crucible expectations Finally, I want a stat that rewards players who always seemed to overperform at the Crucible but deducts points from those who perennialy fall short of expectations. For example, Neil Robertson banks good points for being a past winner but surely it needs to be taken into account how often he's failed to live up to his billing since then. He was the selection in 2021 but flopped and a second-round exit last year meant he didn't make it to the one table set-up for the eighth World Championship running. Whether his own theory about the tightness of the playing area not allowing him to walk into shots holds any water is open to debate but, for whatever reason, his results haven't cut the mustard. Therefore, to get a guide that translates into points, I've looked at how each player performed in relation to their seeding. Put crudely, the No.1 seed is expected to win, the No.2 seed to lose in the final, seeds 3 and 4 to lose in the semis, seeds 5-8 to go out in the quarters and seeds 9-16 to perish in round two. So, if a sixth seed made the last four, he'd be overperforming. Conversely, if a third seed lost in the last eight, he'd be underperforming. Using five years of evidence I've scored each player on whether they overperformed, underperformed or met expectations (e.g. a seventh seed reaching the quarter-finals but then being beaten). Underperforming: -2pts per yearOverperforming: +2 points each yearMeeting expectations: 0pts Robertson hasn't lived up to his seeding in each of the last five years so he racks up -10pts here. Luca Brecel scores -8. Those benefitting from such a system are Kyren Wilson, Mark Williams and Ali Carter, who all score +4. The final scores Right, let's get to the exciting bit!! The final scores are in and, drumroll, these are the leading tallies: 48 Kyren Wilson47 Mark Selby40 Ali Carter39 Shaun Murphy35 Gary Wilson33 Mark Allen, Stuart Bingham31 Robert Milkins30 John Higgins28 Judd Trump, Mark Williams27 Ding Junhui26 Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jack Lisowski23 Neil Robertson10 Luca Brecel First thought, what an unxpected set of results! While there were a few mutterings last year that a trends piece that picked out Trump and O'Sullivan as the top two was hardly earth-shattering, the exact same scoring system has thrown up some eye-popping rankings this time. Ali Carter in third! Trump and O'Sullivan way down the field! It's also noticeable that the top two - Kyren Wilson and Mark Selby - are some way clear of the pack. Last year, the trends played out perfectly as Trump and O'Sullivan were in opposite halves of the draw. This time it's not the case and, if results pan out, Wilson and Selby would meet in the last eight. Third-ranked Carter and fifth-ranked Gary Wilson are also in the bottom half so therefore it could pay to keep an eye out on Shaun Murphy. The 2005 winner and four-time finalist arrives in superb form and, at third in the above rankings, he's the highest scoring player in the top half. So how about a Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy showdown - a repeat of the Tour Championship final in Hull a few weeks ago which Murphy won 10-7. I'd be hoping for a different outcome this time of course. To conclude, in a year when many of the big guns are out of form, step forward Kyren Wilson - a 16/1 shot on the Sportsbook. He gets top spot for a strong, overachieving (compared to his seeding) record at the Crucible which includes a defeat to Ronnie in the 2020 final. The seventh seed also heads to Sheffield in excellent form for his opener against Ryan Day. Selby is a 11/2 shot on the Sportsbook and looks the best alternative but, sorry Ronnie backers, his poor season is reflected in a low points tally and he's no stranger to an early exit at the Crucible despite his record-equalling seven wins there.", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/World Snooker trophy Crucible.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/World Snooker trophy Crucible.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/betting/World Snooker trophy Crucible.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dave Tindall", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave_tindall" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/World Snooker trophy Crucible.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/World Snooker trophy Crucible.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/World Snooker trophy Crucible.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/betting/World Snooker trophy Crucible.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="The Crucible Sheffield "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Who will take victory in Sheffield this year?</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.198633774" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.198633774">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%202023%3A%2010-year%20trends%20point%20to...&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html&text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%202023%3A%2010-year%20trends%20point%20to..." target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>Dave Tindall looks at the make-up of the last 10 world champions to try and find this year's winner...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p>In last year's trends piece, I opened with the line that 2022 had been <strong>snooker's craziest season in memory</strong>.<p>And yet, I also asked: <strong>does that almost impossible to predict randomness carry over to the sport's biggest event?</strong></p><p>I concluded that it was<strong> very easy to say 'no'</strong> as due to its longer format and unique setting, The Crucible was so often <strong>the scene of order being restored</strong> rather than chaos being allowed to roam.</p><p>In a tournament with such <strong>strong trends</strong>, it seemed the Sheffield showpiece was an <strong>ideal candidate</strong> for such an article.</p><blockquote> <p>And that's how it worked out. Judd Trump and Ronnie O'Sullivan came out as the top two players in my rankings and, lo and behold, it was that pair who contested the final.</p> </blockquote><p>It seems fair then to use the same trends and points system as 12 months ago.</p><p>Let's start by looking at the <strong>last 10 winners</strong> and how they shaped up at the time of their triumphs:</p><h2>2022 - Ronnie O'Sullivan</h2><p>Age at time: 46<br>Seeding: 2nd<br>Crucible appearances: 29<br>Previous Crucible Best: Win<br>Previous year: R2<br>Won a ranking event that season: Yes</p><h2>2021 - Mark Selby</h2><p>Age at time: 37<br>Seeding: 4th<br>Crucible appearances: 16<br>Previous Crucible Best: Win<br>Previous year: SF<br>Won a ranking event that season: Yes</p><h2>2020 - Ronnie O'Sullivan</h2><p></p><p><img alt="ronnie o'sullivan 1280x720.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/ronnie%20o'sullivan%201280x720.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Age at time: 44<br>Seeding: 6th<br>Crucible appearances: 27<br>Previous Crucible Best: Win<br>Previous year: R1<br>Won a ranking event that season: No</p><h2>2019 - Judd Trump</h2><p></p><p>Age at time: 29<br>Seeding: 7th<br>Crucible appearances: 9<br>Previous Crucible Best: Final<br>Previous year: QF<br>Won a ranking event that season: Yes</p><h2>2018 - Mark Williams</h2><p></p><p>Age at time: 43<br>Seeding: 7th<br>Crucible appearances: 19<br>Previous Crucible Best: Win<br>Previous year: DNQ<br>Won a ranking event that season: Yes</p><h2>2017 - Mark Selby</h2><p></p><p>Age at time: 33<br>Seeding: 1st<br>Crucible appearances: 12<br>Previous Crucible Best: Win<br>Previous year: Win<br>Won a ranking event that season: Yes</p><h2>2016 - Mark Selby</h2><p></p><p>Age at time: 32<br>Seeding: 2nd<br>Crucible appearances: 11<br>Previous Crucible Best: Win<br>Previous year: R2<br>Won a ranking event that season: No</p><h2>2015 - Stuart Bingham</h2><p></p><p>Age at time: 38<br>Seeding: 10th<br>Crucible appearances: 8<br>Previous Crucible Best: QF<br>Previous year: R1<br>Won a ranking event that season: Yes</p><h2>2014 - Mark Selby</h2><p></p><p><img alt="Mark Selby - 1280.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Mark%20Selby%20-%201280.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Age at time: 30<br>Seeding: 3rd<br>Crucible appearances: 9<br>Previous Crucible Best: Final<br>Previous year: R2<br>Won a ranking event that season: No</p><h2>2013 - Ronnie O'Sullivan</h2><p></p><p>Age at time: 37<br>Seeding: 1st<br>Crucible appearances: 20<br>Previous Crucible Best: Win<br>Previous year: Win<br>Won a ranking event that season: No</p><h2><strong>The Points System</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>So let's turn to the scores for the 2023 event.</p><p>As was the case last year, I'm only looking at the <strong>top 16 seeds</strong>. This preview is an attempt to select the winner rather than identify a plucky qualifier reaching the last four before going out.</p><blockquote> <p>True, qualifers have won before - Shaun Murphy in 2005 and Terry Griffiths in 1979 - but they're like hen's teeth. A non-seed lifting the trophy would come as a massive surprise.</p> </blockquote><p>Let's break off then and list our first category...</p><h2><strong>Age</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>The same as last year, I'm <strong>awarding points based on how often each age group won across the last 10 editions</strong>. So, as six 30-somethings triumphed in the study period, anyone in their 30s this year is awarded 6pts. Here's the allocation.</p><p>In their 20s: 1pt<br>In their 30: 6pts<br>In their 40s: 3pts</p><p><strong>Judd Trump</strong> was in his 20s when winning his first and, so far, only world title in 2019 but he's the <strong>only one from that age bracket</strong> in the last 10 years to have lifted the famous trophy.</p><p><strong>Experience is massive</strong> and 40-somethings have won three of the last five.</p><p><img alt="Mark Williams.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Mark%20Williams.600x328.jpg" width="1280" height="700" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><strong>Seeding</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>As mentioned, I'm only looking at the world's top 16 but there are different levels of eliteness within that group and<strong> history says the very top seeds have an edge</strong>. In the last 10 years, every winner has been ranked in the top 16 but <strong>six of those were top-four seeds</strong>.</p><p>Three players expected to reach the quarters (i.e. seeded 5th to 8th) triumphed while just one (Stuart Bingham) was seeded 10th or higher. Again, <strong>using frequency</strong>, the points allocated are as follows.</p><p>Players seeded 1-4: 6pts<br>Players seeded 5-8: 3pts<br>Players seeded 9-16: 1pts</p><h2><strong>Crucible Appearances</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Experience of The Crucible seems absolutely imperative and <strong>every winner in the last 10 years had played there at least eight times</strong>. <strong>The optimum amount of appearances is between 8 and 12</strong> (five winners in the last 10 years had played such a number) so anyone fitting that bill scores highest.</p><p>Between 8 and 12 past appearances inc: 5pts<br>Between 13 and 19 appearances inc: 2pts<br>Made 20 or more appearances: 3pts<br>Under 8 appearances: 0pts</p><h2><strong>Best World Championship Result</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>There's no getting away from the fact that <strong>the most likely winner at The Crucible is someone who has already won there before</strong>. That's applied in <strong>seven of the last 10 years</strong> with Mark Selby (2021) and Ronnie O'Sullivan (2020 and 2022) adding to the trend in the latest three editions. Two of the other three winners in the last 10 years had previously reached the final.</p><p>Past winner: 7pts<br>Beaten finalist: 2pts<br>Reached quarters/semis: 1pts<br>Not gone beyond last 16: 0pts</p><h2><strong>Last Year</strong></h2><p></p><p>The most famous Crucible trend is that <strong>a first-time winner has never managed to defend the title</strong>. Some have failed spectacularly: Steve Davis being thrashed 10-1 by Tony Knowles in 1982 the most extreme example.</p><p>But a reverse effect has happened too with those who fell below expectations one year coming back strongly 12 months later. The exact stat is that <strong>seven of the last 10 winners hadn't made the one table set-up (i.e. reached the semis) the year before</strong>.</p><p>More points are allocated, therefore, to those with some extra hunger. To boost the tallies of some of the newer players, they also get 7pts for not reaching the semis last year.</p><p>Won last year: 2pts<br>Reached semis last year: 1pt<br>Didn't reach semis last year: 7pts</p><h2>Current Form</h2><p></p><p>We need to reflect latest well-being so here's a stat to measure form coming in to Sheffield and it's a strong one: <strong>9 of the last 10 Crucible winners had made at least a semi-final in one of their previous three starts on tour.</strong></p><p>Those who haven't met that stipulation this year include O'Sullivan, Trump and Mark Allen so their points tallies take a hit.</p><p>Made a semi-final in one of previous three starts: 9pts<br>Not reached a semi in one of previous three starts: 1pt</p><h2><strong>World Ranking Win</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>How important is it for a prospective world champion to have shown their mettle by winning a ranking event earlier that season?</p><p>The stats say <strong>it's far from essential</strong> as four of the last 10 winners hadn't secured a ranking title in that same campaign. Then again, six had. Surprisingly, those without a ranking success this time include O'Sullivan and Neil Robertson.</p><p>Won a ranking title this season: 6pts<br>Not won a ranking title this season: 4pts</p><h2>Fatigue</h2><p></p><p><strong>A long, gruelling season can be detrimental in any sport and it certainly applies in snooker too</strong>. Trump, due to getting to the business end of tournaments so often, had played 104 matches before the 2021 World Championship.</p><p>Perhaps a victim of his own success, he was in the 'red zone' when arriving at The Crucible and fatigue could have been a contributing factor in his 13-11 loss to Shaun Murphy in the quarters. He'd only played 83 matches when winning in 2019 and 68 when reaching last year's final.</p><p><img alt="Judd Trump puffs cheeks.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Judd%20Trump%20puffs%20cheeks.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>The stat that taps into workload is that <strong>8 of the last 10 Crucible winners had played 100 or fewer matches that season. </strong>Only Ronnie in 2013 (when he turned up after having the year off!) and again in 2020 (45 matches) have played under 50 so it's <strong>not ideal to be a little undercooked</strong> either.</p><p>Played over 100 matches this season: 2pts<br>Played between 50 and 100 matches this season: 6pts<br>Played under 50 matches this season: 2pts</p><h2>Crucible expectations</h2><p></p><p>Finally, I want a stat that <strong>rewards players who always seemed to overperform at the Crucible but deducts points from those who perennialy fall short of expectations</strong>.</p><p>For example, <strong>Neil Robertson </strong>banks good points for being a past winner but surely it needs to be taken into account how often he's failed to live up to his billing since then.</p><p>He was the selection in 2021 but flopped and a second-round exit last year meant he <strong>didn't make it to the one table set-up for the eighth World Championship running</strong>. Whether his own theory about the tightness of the playing area not allowing him to walk into shots holds any water is open to debate but, for whatever reason, his results haven't cut the mustard.</p><p><img alt="Neil Robertson long pot.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Neil%20Robertson%20long%20pot.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Therefore, to get a guide that translates into points, I've looked at<strong> how each player performed in relation to their seeding</strong>.</p><p>Put crudely, the No.1 seed is expected to win, the No.2 seed to lose in the final, seeds 3 and 4 to lose in the semis, seeds 5-8 to go out in the quarters and seeds 9-16 to perish in round two. So, if a sixth seed made the last four, he'd be overperforming. Conversely, if a third seed lost in the last eight, he'd be underperforming.</p><p>Using five years of evidence I've scored each player on whether they <strong>overperformed, underperformed or met expectations</strong> (e.g. a seventh seed reaching the quarter-finals but then being beaten).</p><p>Underperforming: -2pts per year<br>Overperforming: +2 points each year<br>Meeting expectations: 0pts</p><p><strong>Robertson hasn't lived up to his seeding in each of the last five years so he racks up -10pts</strong> here. <strong>Luca Brecel</strong> scores -8. Those benefitting from such a system are <strong>Kyren Wilson, Mark Williams and Ali Carter, who all score +4. </strong></p><h2><strong>The final scores</strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p>Right, let's get to the exciting bit!!</p><p>The final scores are in and, drumroll, these are the leading tallies:</p><p>48 <strong>Kyren Wilson</strong><br>47 Mark Selby<br>40 Ali Carter<br>39 Shaun Murphy<br>35 Gary Wilson<br>33 Mark Allen, Stuart Bingham<br>31 Robert Milkins<br>30 John Higgins<br>28 Judd Trump, Mark Williams<br>27 Ding Junhui<br>26 Ronnie O'Sullivan, Jack Lisowski<br>23 Neil Robertson<br>10 Luca Brecel</p><p>First thought, what an <strong>unxpected set of results!</strong></p><p>While there were a few mutterings last year that a trends piece that picked out Trump and O'Sullivan as the top two was hardly earth-shattering, the exact same scoring system has thrown up some <strong>eye-popping rankings</strong> this time.</p><p><strong>Ali Carter</strong> in third! Trump and O'Sullivan way down the field!</p><p>It's also noticeable that the top two - <strong>Kyren Wilson</strong> and <strong>Mark Selby</strong> - are some way clear of the pack.</p><p><img alt="Kyren Wilson.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Kyren%20Wilson.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Last year, the trends played out perfectly as Trump and O'Sullivan were in opposite halves of the draw. This time it's not the case and, if results pan out, <strong>Wilson and Selby would meet in the last eight</strong>.</p><p>Third-ranked Carter and fifth-ranked Gary Wilson are also in the bottom half so therefore it could pay to keep an eye out on <strong>Shaun Murphy</strong>.</p><p>The 2005 winner and four-time finalist arrives in superb form and, at third in the above rankings, he's the highest scoring player in the top half.</p><p>So how about a<strong> Kyren Wilson v Shaun Murphy showdown</strong> - a repeat of the Tour Championship final in Hull a few weeks ago which Murphy won 10-7. I'd be hoping for a different outcome this time of course.</p><blockquote> <p>To conclude, in a year when many of the big guns are out of form, step forward <strong>Kyren Wilson</strong> - a <strong>16/1 shot on the Sportsbook</strong>. He gets top spot for a strong, overachieving (compared to his seeding) record at the Crucible which includes a defeat to Ronnie in the 2020 final. The seventh seed also heads to Sheffield in excellent form for his opener against Ryan Day.</p> </blockquote><p>Selby is a 11/2 shot on the Sportsbook and looks the best alternative but, sorry Ronnie backers, his poor season is reflected in a low points tally and he's no stranger to an early exit at the Crucible despite his record-equalling seven wins there.</p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.198633774" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>World Championship: World Championship (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Saturday 15 April, 10.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Ronnie O'Sullivan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ronnie O'Sullivan" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="5.7" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2678270">5.7</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ronnie O'Sullivan" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="5.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2678270">5.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Judd Trump</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Judd Trump" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="9" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2279955">9</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Judd Trump" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="9.4" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2279955">9.4</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Selby</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Selby" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="6.6" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2280127">6.6</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Selby" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="6.8" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2280127">6.8</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Neil Robertson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Neil Robertson" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="9.8" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278787">9.8</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Neil Robertson" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="10" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278787">10</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shaun Murphy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shaun Murphy" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278789">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shaun Murphy" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="12" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278789">12</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyren Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyren Wilson" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5119461">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kyren Wilson" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5119461">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Allen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Allen" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="18" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2279947">18</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Allen" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="18.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2279947">18.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ding Junhui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ding Junhui" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2274759">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ding Junhui" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2274759">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mark Williams</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mark Williams" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278795">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Mark Williams" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278795">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Higgins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Higgins" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278785">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="John Higgins" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="28" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278785">28</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jack Lisowski</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jack Lisowski" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5119439">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jack Lisowski" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5119439">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ali Carter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ali Carter" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="44" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278802">44</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ali Carter" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="46" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278802">46</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stuart Bingham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stuart Bingham" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278800">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Stuart Bingham" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="75" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278800">75</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Luca Brecel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Luca Brecel" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5073722">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Luca Brecel" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="55" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5073722">55</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Anthony McGill</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Anthony McGill" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="55" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5139394">55</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Anthony McGill" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5139394">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hossein Vafaei</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hossein Vafaei" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5784429">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hossein Vafaei" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5784429">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Day" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="110" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278798">110</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Day" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="120" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278798">120</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Wilson" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="95" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5764157">95</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gary Wilson" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="100" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5764157">100</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dave Gilbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dave Gilbert" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2620444">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dave Gilbert" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2620444">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pang Junxu</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pang Junxu" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23473282">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pang Junxu" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="210" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23473282">210</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert Milkins</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert Milkins" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="180" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278803">180</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert Milkins" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278803">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Fan Zhengyi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Fan Zhengyi" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="12674125">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Fan Zhengyi" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="12674125">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Noppon Saengkham</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Noppon Saengkham" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="240" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5119364">240</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Noppon Saengkham" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="700" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5119364">700</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joe Perry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joe Perry" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2281428">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joe Perry" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2281428">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ricky Walden</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ricky Walden" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2278806">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ricky Walden" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="880" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2278806">880</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jimmy Robertson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jimmy Robertson" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2725261">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jimmy Robertson" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="440" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2725261">440</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wu Yize</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wu Yize" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="23473283">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wu Yize" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="400" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="23473283">400</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Jiahui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Jiahui" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="330" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24169133">330</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Jiahui" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="440" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24169133">440</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jak Jones</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jak Jones" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="5119397">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jak Jones" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="560" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="5119397">560</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Grace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Grace" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="720" data-side="back" data-selection_id="3439626">720</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="David Grace" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="3439626">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Selt</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Selt" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="2725267">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Selt" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="2725267">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Elliot Slessor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Elliot Slessor" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="360" data-side="back" data-selection_id="6601072">360</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Elliot Slessor" data-market_id="1.198633774" data-price="520" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="6601072">520</button> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html%23gobet-1.198633774">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html%23gobet-1.198633774">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.198633774" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/snooker/market/1.198633774">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%202023%3A%2010-year%20trends%20point%20to...&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fbetting%2Fsnooker%2Fworld-snooker-championship-2023-10-year-trends-point-to-130423-719.html&text=World%20Snooker%20Championship%202023%3A%2010-year%20trends%20point%20to..." target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/wst-classic-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-150323-171.html">WST Classic Snooker Betting Preview: Two players to back from each quarter</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Kyren knuckling down.450x314.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Kyren%20knuckling%20down.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/players-championship-snooker-betting-preview-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-200223-171.html">Players Championship Snooker Betting Preview: One player to back from each quarter</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Carter main.450x293.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Carter%20main.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/welsh-open-snooker-betting-preview-two-players-to-back-from-each-quarter-1-120223-171.html">Welsh Open Snooker Tips: Two players to back from each quarter</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Williams pic.450x383.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Williams%20pic.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/german-masters-snooker-betting-preview-tips-and-predictions-310123-171.html">German Masters Snooker: One player to back from each quarter</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/Mathew Stevens Snooker.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/Mathew%20Stevens%20Snooker.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-grand-prix-snooker-betting-one-player-to-back-from-each-quarter-160123-171.html">World Grand Prix Snooker Betting: One player to back from each quarter</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/e886b2262c68e951e311d14cdf83b7d415485eda.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/e886b2262c68e951e311d14cdf83b7d415485eda.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/masters-snooker-final-tips-williams-to-gain-revenge-for-narrow-crucible-loss-150123-171.html">Masters Snooker Final Tips: Williams to gain revenge for narrow Crucible loss</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/betting/MarkWilliams1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/MarkWilliams1280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/">More Snooker</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More UK Other Sports</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/" class=" "> Boxing </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/" class="active "> Snooker </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/masters/" class=" "> Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/uk-snooker-championship/" class=" "> UK Snooker Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/" class=" "> World Snooker Championship </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/snooker/world-snooker-championship-betting/match-previews/" class=" "> Match Previews </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/" class=" "> Darts </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/wayne-mardle/" class=" "> Wayne Mardle </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/" class=" "> Formula One </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/other/" class=" "> Other </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/" class=" "> Tour De France </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/" class=" "> UFC </a> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1681414735" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Other Sports
Snooker
World Snooker Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...
Football
Grand National
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket