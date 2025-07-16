Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois 2 Tips: Back Usyk to beat Dubois on points at Wembley Stadium

Oleksandr Usyk boasts a perfect 23-0-0 record

Daniel Dubois brings a 95% knockout average

The pair meet in a rematch after Usyk stopped Dubois in Poland

Check out Betfair's new Bet Builder tool for Boxing

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois

Saturday, 22:00

Live on DAZN

Fight fans have a world heavyweight unification on the cards this weekend as Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois clash in an eagerly anticipated rematch. Four versions of the world championship are up for grabs in this winner-takes-all showdown, but which gladiator will take glory before a global audience?

Betfair traders have had their say, pricing up the fight, including a long list of eye-catching specials. You can predict the winner, call the method of victory, take a shot on the totals, and more.

There are also odds boosts available on the Betfair sportsbook, including Usyk to win the fight in rounds 9-12 at 9/2, which has been boosted from 4/1.

Usyk the unbeaten champion

Oleksandr Usyk is the current keeper of the IBO, WBC, and WBO world title belts. He formerly owned the IBF strap, which is now in the possession of Dynamite Dubois, but he was forced to vacate it to pave the way for a rematch with Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia. Beating Dubois and regaining all four crowns would prove once and for all that he's the best fighter on the planet and the legitimate ruler of heavyweight boxing.

Usyk is no stranger to beating British fighters, having claimed convincing victories over Tony Bellew, Derek Chisora, Anthony Joshua twice, and Tyson Fury twice. The Ukrainians' last outing produced a memorable win over the Gypsy King at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh just days before Christmas. He won that bout by four rounds on all three scorecards, proving he's better than the Brit.

Fancy Usyk to win again and go 2-0 against Dynamite Dubois? You can back him on the sportsbook as a 1/4 favourite in the fight-winner market.

Dynamite Dubois seeking another shock

Daniel Dubois is the London heavyweight with an incredible 95% knockout average. The 27-year-old from Greenwich brings a fight card detailing 22 wins against just two defeats, with 21 wins inside the distance and both losses suffered by KO/TKO. He was stopped by fellow Londoner Joe Joyce and again by Saturday's opponent in Poland two years ago in controversial circumstances.

Triple D sent the champion to the canvas in their first meeting, but watched on in disbelief as the referee called it a low-blow. Usyk was given time to recover from an illegal shot that was hard to prove, but even more difficult to disprove. That stoppage seemed to disrupt the Englishman's flow, and he was taken out in round nine. Since that loss, Daniel has stopped Jarrell Miller, Filip Hrgovic, and AJ.

Dubois will duck between the ropes as an underdog in the betting and with most pundits, but he carries knockout power in both hands and enters in the form of his life. Victory for Dubois trades at 3/1 on the Betfair Sportsbook.

Usyk v Dubois Bet Builder

In case you haven't already noticed it, the Betfair Sportsbook has a new feature in the boxing tab that allows you to create your own Bet Builder.

We'll use this exciting addition to the website and app to target a profit from Saturday's title decider.

Usyk to win: The Ukrainian is unbeaten, has a perfect record against British fighters, and has already stopped Dubois.

More than 200 punches landed: This market and bet covers both fighters combined. Usyk is a busy fighter, but Dubois must work harder to close the distance.

Usyk to land 125+ punches: Sticking with the total punches market, and I expect the visitor to throw more and land more. He'll be using his jab and moving out of distance as Dubois sets up big individual shots.