Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois 2: Big fight details, tale of the tape & all the latest betting odds

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois

Saturday, July 19th, 22:00

Live on DAZN pay-per-view

The story so far

Fights don't come much bigger than undisputed world heavyweight title fights - and we'll see just the second one in over two decades when Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois renew hostilities at Wembley Stadium.

Their first meeting in 2023 was a controversial one as Usyk claimed a low blow sent him to the canvas, with the referee agreeing and giving him four minutes to recover before going on to stop Dubois in the ninth round.

Dubois still claims that was a legal blow, with the 27-year-old claiming Usyk was play acting and has repeatedly accused him of cheating him out of victory - so the needle between the two fighters is clearly evident.

That will make this rematch spicy enough, but it's also a battle of the highest quality considering what the two men have done since that first fight - with Usyk going on to become undisputed champion after beating Tyson Fury in May 2024, and then repeating that result in the rematch last December.

Dubois has improved and impressed since suffering just his second pro defeat against Usyk though, especially in his last fight when he blew Anthony Joshua away with a fifth-round stoppage at Wembley last September.

And so now, the two men are at the pinnacle of the sport and now it's time to settle this heavyweight argument in front of at least 80,000 fans at Wembley to see who really is the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Date, time, and venue

Usyk v Dubois 2 is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday July 19th.

A very decent undercard is scheduled to begin at 5pm with the main event occurring several hours later.

The pair are expected to trade blows at 10pm.

How to watch Usyk v Dubois 2

The fight will be shown on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £24.99 in the UK. Bundles that include other fights are also available.

The DAZN broadcast will begin at 5.30pm UK time with the undercard getting under way at 5.45pm - ringwalks for Usyk and Dubois are expected around 9.45pm.

Usyk v Dubois 2 latest betting odds

Fight Odds: Usyk 1/4 1.25 | Draw 16/1 17.00 | Dubois 3/1 4.00

On Points: Usyk 15/8 2.88 | Dubois 11/1 12.00

TKO/KO: Usyk 1/1 2.00 | Dubois 4/1 5.00

No surprise to see Oleksandr Usyk going into the rematch as a big favourite again, although Daniel Dubois proved he can live with the Ukrainian in that controversial first meeting, so plenty will fancy the upset.

Unlike the first fight that went the distance, the bookies favour a definitive ending this time with both fighters a shorter price to land a knockout blow than to take it the full distance and have the argument settled by the judges' scorecards.

And overall the bookies don't think we'll hear the final bell, as it's 11/82.38 to go the full 12 rounds but 8/151.53 for the fight to end prematurely with either fighter scoring a knockout victory.

Rounds 7 and 8 are the favoured rounds for the fight to end in, with both priced up at 9/110.00 to be the round that fight is ended in, while a first-round shock ending is the clear 25/126.00 outsider of the 12.

In terms of OddsBoosts on the Sportsbook there are three outcomes that have been given a bump in price by the traders.

Usyk v Dubois 2 OddsBoosts

9/2 5.50 - Oleksandr Usyk To Win the Fight in Round 9 - 12

- 9/2 5.50 - Daniel Dubois to Win KO/TKO

5/1 6.00 - A Knockdown in any of Rounds 1, 2 or 3

Usyk v Dubois 2 - Tale of the Tape

Record: 23-0-0 / 22-2-0

Rounds boxed: 201 / 95

Knockouts: 14 / 21

Height: 6' 3" / 6' 5"

Reach: 78" / 68"

Age: 38 / 27

Debut: November 2013 / April 2017

Last fight: 12-round points win (unanimous decision) / 5th round KO

