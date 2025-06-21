Usyk v Dubois 2: Fight details, where to watch, and the boxing betting odds

Expected fight start time and how to watch

Usyk backed to retain belts

Latest betting odds for blockbuster sequel

Oleksandr Usyk v Daniel Dubois

Saturday, July 19th, 22:00

Live on DAZN pay-per-view

The story so far

A lot has happened since these two gladiators fought in Poland in August 2023. Then, controversy reigned when Dubois was adjudged to have hit his adversary with a low punch that sent the Ukrainian to the canvas.

Usyk was given five full minutes to recover, going on to beat the 27-year-old Londoner by landing 88 of 359 punches thrown.

The fall-out from that evening was immediate, with Dubois insisting he had been 'cheated out of victory' and forcefully arguing that his punch had been legal.

The debate has rumbled on ever since, with Usyk bringing along photos of the punch to a recent press conference. This prompted outrage from 'Dynamite' Dubois' trainer who said: "The acting you did that night, you should have been given an Oscar for that performance. You conned the referee, you conned us, you conned the boxing world."

If the subsequent years has only deepened a genuine hatred between the pair, individually they have thrived. Usyk has twice beaten Tyson Fury while Dubois successfully defended his IBF heavyweight belt against Anthony Joshua.

Which brings us to North London and a 12 round scrap that will see one of them crowned the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world. It's fair to say that further fireworks are expected, if not demanded.

Date, time, and how to watch

Usyk v Dubois the sequel takes place at Wembley Stadium, London, on Saturday, July 19th.

A very decent undercard is scheduled to begin at 5pm with the main event occurring several hours later. The pair are expected to trade blows at 10pm.

The fight will be shown on DAZN pay-per-view at a cost of £24.99 in the UK. Bundles that include other fights are available.

Betting odds

Usyk is the strong favourite to again come out on top, priced up at 2/91.22 to retain his titles. An odds boost to 4/15.00, backing the Ukrainian to win the fight in Round 9-12 tempts but with such animosity between the fighters - and neither wiling to cede an inch - perhaps Usyk to win by Dec/Tech Dec at 2/13.00 is the way to go.

Playing it even safer, 6/42.50 says it goes the distance.

