Euro U21 Acca Tips: A 22/1 fourfold for the quarter-finals

Portugal v Netherlands (Sat, 17:00)

Spain v England (Sat, 20:00)

Denmark v France (Sun, 17:00)

Germany v Italy (Sun, 20:00)

The general consensus is that this is not a vintage Dutch crop and their group showings bear this out.

After drawing with Finland and losing to Denmark, a win was required against Ukraine to progress to the knock-outs and though this was achieved, it was not exactly done in convincing fashion. Michael Reiziger's young charges needed a Man of the Match display from Robin Roefs in nets to secure their 2-0 victory, the NEC keeper pulling off five saves.

Indeed, problems at the back have been rife throughout the tournament to date. The Netherlands have conceded three big chances in each of their three outings.

In Tiago Tomas, Chelsea-bound Geovany Quenda, and Roger Fernandes, the Portuguese have a front three who can capitalise on such weaknesses. Prolific and ruthless, Portugal have scored nine goals in their last two games.

After putting three past Czech Republic in their opening gambit, England have since suffered from wastefulness. A combined 38 shots were undertaken against Slovenia and Germany with only one converted, and that a consolation.

There are goals in this England collective however, as three against France and four against Portugal in Spring friendlies testifies. Furthermore, Lee Carsley's side boast a very decent record versus the Spanish, losing only once from six previous encounters.

Spain are the 10/34.33 tournament favourites for a hundred different reasons and are ultimately fancied to prevail in Trnava. But they do tend to leave the back door open, conceding twice against Slovakia and once apiece versus Romania and Italy.

The Danes may be 14/115.00 to win the tournament and 10/34.33 to beat a brilliant France but this still has every ingredient to be a multi-goal thriller.

Les Bleuets are unbeaten in eight but they have shipped in 2+ goals in half of them, their open, attacking brand of football making them susceptible in transition. As for Denmark, their last 12 fixtures have produced an average of four goals per 90.

If this one turns out to be a dull 0-0 draw we have seriously been misled.

Germany picked up maximum points in Group B, extending on a sustained run of excellent form that has seen them beat Spain and draw with France away leading up to the tournament. Stuttgart's Nick Woltemade has bagged four to this point while Brighton's Brajan Groda has averaged two key passes per 90.

At a tempting 7/24.50 they are a decent shout to lift the trophy at the end of the month, based on the evidence to date.

But here come the Italians, living up to stereotype by successfully nullifying their superiors and edging past the rest. After eking past Slovakia and Romania, both times by a goal to nil, they limited Spain to just a single big chance in a 1-1 draw.

Carmine Nunziata's side will make this a grind and backing either team to win on pens - Germany at 10/111.00 and Italy at 11/112.00 - is well worth considering.

With this being an acca however let's go for the safer option.

Recommended Bet Back Portugal to win, BTTS Spain v England, over 2.5 goals Denmark v France, Germany and Italy to draw SBK 22/1

