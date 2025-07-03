Oleksandr Usyk v Tyson Fury 3: Ukrainian favourite to beat Brit again in 2026 trilogy bout

Fury says he will fight Usyk at Wembley in April

Usyk won fights one and two

And the Ukrainian favourite to win fight three

Oleksandr Usyk is the favourite to beat Tyson Fury in the heavyweights' third fight of their trilogy after the British boxer said the pair will meet at Wembley next April.

World champion Usyk is 4/91.44 to win the bout and complete a 3-0 series victory over Fury 9/52.80.

Usyk odds-on to beat Fury for third time

The fight between the pair was in doubt after Usyk beat Fury for the second time, by unaninmous decision, last December.

The following month, Fury announced his retirement. Few were convinced that he had hung up his gloves for good and, today, in an expected u-turn, the 36-year-old said that he will fight Usyk in April 2026 at Wembley. Both of their previous fights were in Saudi Arabia.

On social media, he posted: "April 18 2026 Wembley Stadium. The trilogy!"

The Ukrainian won their first encounter in May 2024 by split decision, becoming the heavyweight division's first undisputed four-belt champion and inflicting .

Usyk fighting Dubois this month

Usyk is yet to respond, possibly because he is preparing to take on Daniel Dubois in just over a fortnight. The Ukrianian will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion if he defeats the Briton at Wembley on 19 July.

Usyk is 2/91.22 to win his fight against Dubois 16/54.20. If those odds are upended, and Dubois emerges as the winner, that could jeopardise any plans for Usyk to fight Fury. Get tips and an in-depth betting preview of Usyk v Dubois in the lead up to the fight right here.

Fury also talks up a meeting with Joshua

Fury, meanwhile, also talked up the possibilty of fighting Anthony Joshua, saying a meeting between the heavyweights would be "the biggest British fight that will ever happen".

Joshua, who was stopped by Dubois in his most recent fight last September, has long claimed that he wants to fight Fury.

However, after reports that said the two camps were close to arrange the bout, it is yet to happen.