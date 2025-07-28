SPOTY 2025: England's Kelly and Hampton backed after Euros win

Kelly and Hampton backed for SPOTY after Euros triumph

McIlroy favourite following Masters win in April

Get the SPOTY odds for this year's award

Two of the heroes of England's Euro 2025 win were backed for more success in Betfair's BBC Sports Personality of the Year market.

The Lionesses made history as they retained their European Championships title in dramatic style on Sunday, beating Spain on penalties.

Chloe Kelly is 13/82.63 after making another massive contribution to England's success.

She assisted Alessia Russo's equaliser to force extra-time then scored the winning penalty as her side beat world champions Spain 3-1 in the shootout.

This followed her winning goal in the semi-final against Italy and her assist in the quarter-final victory over Sweden.

Three years ago it was Kelly who scored the winner in the final the first time England won the Euros. Her impact for the Lionesses has been enormous and few would begrudge her the SPOTY award.

She has the momentum in the market, shortening from 66/167.00 to 16/117.00 during the tournament, to her current price after the final.

Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton is 5/16.00 after her heroics helped England win last night's shootout. She was 40/141.00 before the final but her odds plummeted after she made vital saves during the game to keep out world champions Spain, then denied both Mariona Caldentey and Aitana Bonmati in the shootout.

In the build-up to the tournament, the 24-year-old was thrust into the action after England's first-choice keeper following Mary Earps' retirement five weeks before the Euros kicked off.

Hampton handled the pressure briliantly and emerged as one of the Lionesses stars of a memorable few weeks.

McIlroy favourite to win SPOTY

Golfer Rory McIlroy is still the favourite to win SPOTY but he is out to 11/102.11 - having been odds-on - to win the end of year award.

He completed his career Grand Slam when he won the Masters in April and that's why he is favourite to take the BBC award.

Fans love McIlroy and there was a huge outpouring of support for him after his triumph at Augusta. The fact that it came 11 years after his previous Major title win made the story all the more compelling.

The teenaged darts sensation Luke Littler is 9/110.00 after winning the 2025 World Championship and more recently - the same day as England won Euro 2025 - the World Match Play, and so too is the F1 driver Lando Norris who recently won the British Grand Prix.

The winner of the award will be announced in December, following a public vote, and the Lionesses' victory in Switzerland is sure to go down of the one of the sporting highlights of 2025.