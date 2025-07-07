SPOTY 2025: Lando Norris 11/2 after British Grand Prix win

Norris in SPOTY contention after Grand Prix win

Rory McIlroy favourite following Masters win in April

Get the SPOTY odds at the halfway stage of 2025

We are almost exactly halfway through 2025 so this is a good time to have a look at the odds on who will win BBC Sports Personality of the Year in December.

We also just happen to have witnessed what could prove to be a pivotal weekend in the contest, after Lando Norris won the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in dramatic style.

Norris second favourtie for SPOTY after Silverstone win

Norris's victory at Silverstone on Sunday has pushed him up the SPOTY market on the Betfair Sportsbook. The 25-year-old is now 11/26.50 second favourite behind Rory McIlroy (of whom more in a moment).

The British driver is right in the Drivers' Championship mix and will try to carry the momentum from his win into the second-half of the season which will begin after a three week break.

Lewis Hamilton was the last F1 driver to win SPOTY, taking the award for the second time in 2020. Damon Hill and Nigel Mansell both previously won it twice so stars of Motor Sport have a strong record when it comes to SPOTY.

Norris trails rival Oscar Piastri by just eight points in the Drivers' Championship standings and is 13/102.30 to win the Drivers' Championship. If the Brit were to win the title, the timing could boost his chance, as the F1 season concludes with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on 7 December - prime SPOTY time.

McIlroy favourite to win SPOTY

Dislodging Rory McIlroy from the top of the SPOTY market is going to be a tough ask. The golfer completed his career Grand Slam when he won the Masters in April and that's why he is 4/61.67 to take the BBC award.

He is yet to win again since then, failing to make an impact at the US PGA Championship and US Open, but the upcoming Open Championship takes place at Royal Portrush in Northern Ireland. He will have the home crowd behind him and if he were to claim a second of the year there, it would an enormous surprise if he didn't win SPOTY.

Sports fans love McIlroy and there was a huge outpouring of support for him after his triumph at Augusta. The fact that it came 11 years after his previous Major title win made the story all the more compelling.

Luke Littler leads list of contenders at longer odds

The teenaged darts sensation Luke Littler 8/19.00 is third in the market and the only other contender shorter than 10/111.00.

His extraordinary performances have put the spotlight on his sport and his victory at the PDC Championship 2025 cemented his status as a rare talent. However, he was knocked out of the World Cup of Darts, with darting partner Luke Humphries, in the first round.

Women's rugby's brightest star Ellie Kildunne 16/117.00 and England footballers Leah Williamson and Lucy Bronze are the same price in the market. However, after the Lionesses lost their Euro 2025 opener against France on Saturday, they are at risk of suffering a disappointing tournament.

We are in the middle of Wimbledon fortnight but, unfortauntely, Jack Draper 25/126.00 has been knocked out. The British players has enjoyed an impressive 2025 elsewhere, however, and rose to number four in the world rankings. With the US Open still to come this year, don't rule out Draper playing his way into SPOTY contention.