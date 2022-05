What's the stage like?

The shortest of the Giro - at 153km - may also be the most exciting. Meandering around the outskirts of Turin, this circuit course includes six categorised climbs and a series of other lumps and bumps that means riders will barely have a moment's flat all day.

The climbs, whilst not long, are vicious, with a section of 20% gradient on the Maddelena the fruitiest. And if the action doesn't excite there, the finish should: it drops 150m in the last 3km and includes a series of sharp turns before a flat last 500m along the river to the line.

It will be a miracle if there aren't some spills as the one-day riders look to have their moment in the sun.

Who are the favourites?

Simon Yates (6.005/1) has been the subject of early interest and it's easy to see why: it's the kind of course he excels on, and with his General Classification implosion on Stage 9, a stage win must be his prime objective. The peloton will not be overly concerned with closing him down and he's worth an interest, although keep stakes small: there are still uncertainties around his fitness.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

A valid case can be made for a couple of dozen riders, among them the likes of Lennard Kamna (14.0013/1), Davide Formolo (14.0013/1), Koen Bouwman (18.0017/1), and Giulio Ciccone (24.0023/1).

The problem for punters is that it's one of those days where forty bets might all lose, so it's worth seeking big-priced value. Strangely, that comes in the shape of Mathieu van der Poel (60.0059/1), who is listed at big odds with several of the fixed-odds merchants. The rationale is likely that the course looks too hard for him, but it's worth remembering that he's had plenty of successful days on similar courses - such as in Coppi e Bartali earlier this season - and this is the last day in the Giro he has a realistic chance of winning, so his motivation should be high.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

This is a day where the General Classification contenders could conceivably challenge for stage honours, so expect some time gaps in the race for the Pink Jersey. These should be small, though.

*Odds correct at the time of writing