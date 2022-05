What's the stage like?

Long and flat. At 201km, in fact, it's the joint longest stage of the race.

The finish is relatively uncomplicated, although the last 1km is around a sweeping left-hand curve. It's a day for the sprinters.

Who are the favourites?

The podium on Stage 6 told us most of what we need to know about the sprinters in this year's Giro: Mark Cavendish (4.003/1), Caleb Ewan (4.003/1) and Arnaud Demare (7.006/1) are in the best form, and providing they all reach the finish in one piece, they should fight it out for stage honours.

Cavendish looks the most likely winner. He was buffeted on the run-in on Stage 6 and ended up having to go to the front far too early. With more luck - and considering his form from Stage 3 - he should win this.

He's preferred to Ewan, who looks a bit short of his best, and Demare, who would like the course to be a bit harder and, given his efforts to stay in contention on Stage 10, will likely be more fatigued.

Who are the most likely outsiders?

Fernando Gaviria (14.0013/1), Phil Bauhaus (22.0021/1), Giocomo Nizzolo (25.0024/1) and Stage-10 winning-tip Biniam Girmay (30.0029/1) are likely to be close.

Of those, Gaviria is worth an interest. On these flatter stages, he's been consistent, and if any of the market leaders run in to difficulties, he is the most likely to capitalise.

What effect will it have on the overall markets?

Stage 10 was supposed to be of little consequence to the General Classification contenders, but ended up seeing a further rationalisation of the most likely winners of the Pink Jersey. Assuming there are no crosswinds on this stage, though (and none are forecast), this should be a quiet day for them.

*Odds correct at the time of writing