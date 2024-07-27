Paris Olympics 2024 Betting Tips: Sunday can see Peaty reassert breaststroke dominance

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is a short price in Women's MTB

GB's Chelsie Giles could cause shock in Judo

Back Japan's skateboarders to prevail

Adam Peaty ( 11/10 2.11 ) can return to winning ways in 100m Breaststroke

Ferrand-Prevot far too short in MTB

The women kick-off the Mountain Bike action at Elancourt Hill near Versailles with Jolanda Neff aiming to defend her Tokyo 2020 title. The short-priced favourite, though, is France's world and European champion, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot at 8/131.61.

Better value might be 16/54.20-shot Puck Pieterse. She beat Ferrand-Prevot in their last race in Val di Sole, and whilst Ferrand-Prevot has marginally had the upper hand this season, she has not been dominant enough to warrant those short odds.

The pick, though, is 18/119.00 chance - and world number one - Alessandra Keller. She has consistently podiumed in world cup races this season and regularly got the better of Ferrand-Prevot last season. This is closer than the market suggests.

Recommended Bet Back Alessandra Keller in Women's MTB SBK 18/1

A Team GB gold in 52kg Judo?

Team GB's Chelsie Giles looks a decent bet at 35/136.00 to surprise the favourites in the Women's 52kg Judo. Giles won bronze in Tokyo - the first medal to be picked up by a Brit at those Games - and has since gone on to come second at the World Championships.

Favourite Uta Abe 1/41.25 has not lost a fight on the world tour in five years and will be hoping to repeat her Tokyo 2020 win when she won gold on the same day as her brother, an Olympic first.

Recommended Bet Back Chelsie Giles in Women's 52kg Judo SBK 35/1

Women's street skateboarding

Media sensation - and Brazilian skateboarder - Rayssa Leal, is ridiculously short odds to win the Women's Street. The silver medallist at Tokyo 2021 when only 13, she has gone on to secure huge commercial contracts and is one of the faces of Brazil's Olympic campaign. That's a lot of pressure for any 16-year-old, especially in a sport where results can be volatile.

Better bets can likely be found among Japan's team. Dripping with skateboarding talent, the country was brutal in its selection, leaving reigning Olympic Champion, Nishiya Momiji, at home. Of their trio, Liz Akama (5/23.50) is favourite, but Nakayama Funa (8/19.00) is the choice: a bronze medallist in Tokyo, she can win gold in Paris.

Recommended Bet Back Nakayama Funa In Women's Street SBK 8/1

Team GB hope for Adam Peaty return

Sunday will see three gold medals awarded in the pool.

In the Men's 400m Medley, it's hard to look beyond France's Leon Marchand at 1/71.14. Second in the betting, Carson Foster (7/18.00) was four seconds behind Marchand at last year's World Championships and there is little reason to think he can overhaul that deficit. Marchand might be the first swimmer to break four minutes for the event, which would be quite a story at his home Games.

Gretchen Walsh (4/71.57) tops the market for the Women's 100m Butterfly having set a new world record at the distance in the US Trials. Those are short odds to take in a race that is likely to be close, though.

Torri Huske (11/43.75) was only a whisker behind Walsh at those US Trials, but the smart money is on Zhang Yufei (7/18.00). Yufei was the dominant force in the event in 2023, winning the World Championships and hoovering up a series of World Cup wins. Expect her to go close in Paris.

Recommended Bet Back Zhang Yufei in Women's 100m Butterfly SBK 7/1

The big event for Team GB comes in the Men's 100m Breaststroke, where Adam Peaty (11/102.11) will attempt to reassert himself as the dominant world force against favourite Qin Haiyang (5/61.84).

Peaty may have been struggling to regain his best form, but here's a stat for you: he holds the 14 fastest times of all time, having swum nearly a second quicker than Haiyang at his best. And in the British Championships in April, Peaty recorded the fastest time of any swimmer this season. That may have been below his best, but expect Peaty to be ready for this.

Recommended Bet Back Adam Peaty in Men's 100m Breaststroke SBK 11/10

