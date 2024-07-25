Paris Olympics 2024: Thursday's Tips: Korea's archery dominance can be challenged

France are uneasy favourites in the Handball

Casey Kaufhold at 14/1 15.00 can challenge Korean favourites

France will be nervous against Fiji in Rugby Sevens

Women's Football looks an open competition

French women short odds for Olympic handball repeat

With double gold in the men's and women's handball competition at Tokyo 2020, France will be hopeful of a repeat.

The women - also world champions in 2023 - are the rightful favourites, but an opening match against Hungary is no walkover, and the likes of Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway and Denmark will all fancy their chances of causing an upset.

Denmark look the best value for gold at 8/1. They narrowly missed out on a final berth at those World Championships and can go one better here.

Recommended Bet Back Denmark in Women's Handball SBK 8/1

Can Korea continue archery dominance?

The men's and women's individual ranking rounds begin Thursday, and Korea are seeking a 10th straight Olympics of claiming the most golds across the various competitions, with their best performance coming in 2020, when they won four of the five on offer.

Korean archery is a story of sporting success not often told outside of Asia, but other nations are in a stronger position to challenge them than ever before.

USA's Casey Kaufhold looks a big price at 14/1 to surprise the Koreans. The American won the world cup event in Paris last year, and took gold in April at the Pan American Championships.

Recommended Bet Back Casey Kaufhold in Women's Individual Archery SBK 14/1

France face key matchup in Rugby Sevens against Fiji

If France are to justify their favouritism in the Rugby Sevens, they will need to beat Fiji in the final Pool C match. Having lost four out of their last five matches against Fiji, though, this will be no easy task, and this may be the first great disappointment at this Olympics for the host nation.

Women's Football looks an open competition

Tokyo 2020 winners Canada will be keen to get their Paris 2024 campaign off to a successful start against New Zealand, but the 22/1 available against a Canada repeat says something about how keenly contested the competition will be.

Not having the same player limitations as the men's tournament, nations send their best women to the Olympics, and a valid case can be made for many.

Ranked first in the world, joint-favourites Spain field a stellar squad, and the USA - previous four-time winners - will be keen to reclaim a gold they haven't won since 2012.

Better value can be found with the likes of Zambia and Germany, though.

Zambia - a huge 90/1 - will field two of the best strikers in the world, Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji, but slight preference is for 2016 champions Germany at 12/1. They have undergone rupturing personnel changes in recent years, but are creeping back up the world rankings again and can cause a minor upset here.

