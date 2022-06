Swiatek with plenty to prove on grass



Rather similarly to Novak Djokovic in the men's event, my view is the women's event features a favourite who is shorter-priced than I think justified. Yes, Iga Swiatek at 2.727/4 is on a 35-match unbeaten run, but the sum total of those matches on grass is zero. Furthermore, Swiatek has never beaten a top-60 player on grass in her entire career, and for me has plenty to prove on the surface at the current time.

Of course, Swiatek could make a mockery of the above paragraph if she can translate her level on other surfaces to grass, but it's far from a given. I'd rather look at players with more of a proven pedigree on the surface, or at least some strong recent results in the warm-up tournaments for this year's Wimbledon.

Veteran trio with proven pedigree but recent struggles

However, on the subject of proven pedigree on grass, I'm not keen on the likes of Karolina Pliskova, Petra Kvitova and Angelique Kerber. Pliskova has struggled this season, while Kvitova has had injury problems and poor recent form. Kerber might have a slightly better chance and her progress in the Bad Homburg event this week will help me form an opinion on her current level.

Without knowledge of the draw, all we can do in advance is try to create a shortlist of players who have impressed in this years grass events, good longer-term grass data and decent numbers on the quicker non-grass surfaces on tour this season so far.

Here's a few options to consider ahead of Friday's draw.

Jabeur and Sakkari two with chances

Ons Jabeur 15.014/1 - The world number four is currently enjoying a well-earned rest week after winning the Berlin 500 event on grass last week, defeating high level opposition in Belinda Bencic (via retirement) and Cori Gauff in the process.

Throw in that Jabeur has played superbly this season, winning a Masters in Madrid on clay in the process, and it's clear that Jabeur is a player on a nice upward curve.

Maria Sakkari 34.033/1 - One who might need a kind draw to assist her chances, but a very capable grass-courter who has picked up a number of wins on the surface so far this season already. Also had an excellent hard court season earlier this year so has pedigree in quicker conditions.

Anisimova and Rybakina two young players with potential

Amanda Anisimova 36.035/1 - Currently into the quarter-finals of Bad Homburg on grass, Anisimova is as capable as any contender similarly priced of making it towards the latter stages. On clay recently, she had a decent season, only losing to strong opposition, and picked up a tournament win in fast conditions in Melbourne in January. Still with plenty of scope to improve in the short-term and longer-term future as well.

Elena Rybakina 120.0119/1 - Struggled a bit in the warm-up events so far but has done well on grass previously, pushing Aryna Sabalenka in their fourth-round match last year and reaching the semi-final of Eastbourne in 2021 also. Another on a decent upward curve and could easily make week two.

Haddad Maia the form player ahead of Wimbledon

Moving on from this quartet, I want to briefly discuss Beatriz Haddad Maia 22.021/1. Until the last few weeks, a win over Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon in 2019 was the only evidence that the Brazilian was a particularly adept grass courter.

However, Haddad Maia has been dominant this season on the surface, winning both Nottingham and Birmingham plus now getting through to the quarter-finals of Eastbourne in search of an English warm-up event three-peat. Six underdog wins illustrate how impressive she has been, and her serve numbers have been excellent, holding in excess of 80% of the time. If she can carry that on at SW19, she'll be very tough to beat.

Finally, if fit, the American duo of Jessica Pegula and Danielle Collins have the ability to challenge in quicker conditions, but haven't featured on grass so far this season. They'll be hoping for an easy couple of rounds to ease themselves into the event.