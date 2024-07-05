Wimbledon Day 6 Tip: Back seven time champ at 11/10

Worrying signs for Djokovic

Popyrin went close in Australia

Djokovic's mentality should be sufficient

Having closely watched seven time champion Novak Djokovic's performances so far I would be very surprised if he leaves London next Sunday with an eighth Wimbledon crown.

The Serbian legend arrived in SW19 uncertain of whether he would start the tournament after knee surgery only a few weeks ago.

He is playing with significant support strapping on his right knee, and his movement has looked worryingly limited.

Driving in neutral

Djokovic did not lock into any gears during an out of sorts performance against the world's 277th ranked player Jacob Fearnley.

The 22 year old Brit was able to hang with Djokovic for far too long, even claiming a set, which will one day be a good story to tell the grandkids.

Novak has entered the tournament with the idea that he can do the bare minimum in the early rounds, content to move the ball and his opponent around until that player's level dips. It is far from impressive, and when the expected dips from Fearnley did not materialise it was clear that Djokovic did not have the power and energy to lift his level.

I do understand why Novak thought he should enter the draw. He knows how to negotiate inferior opposition, even if he is conscious that he is 50% fit or less. There is always the chance if he hangs around long enough either his condition improves or his main rivals knock themselves out of contention.

Popyrin capable

Djokovic's opponent Alexei Popyrin has a big game. But it is fair to say he blows more hot and cold than most.

When he is dialled in the Australian is impressive. On his day the combination of a big serve and thunderous groundstrokes can be a match for top tier opponents. Just ask the in-form Tommy Paul who he took to three sets in s'Hertogenbosch a few weeks ago, or even Djokovic who squirmed free from a precarious spot when they met at the Australian Open earlier this season.

On that occasion Djokovic was more sprightly than he will be on Saturday. Popyrin showed he had the power and the ability to hang with Djokovic, but he lacked the temperament and the belief to win.

We should expect a similar approach from Novak in this match. Djokovic will reliably hold serve and work his opponent until the errors arrive, and the level dips. Even though he is underwhelming there is still an obvious path to a Djokovic victory.

I don't trust Djokovic's bold assertion that his knee is fine, as he suggested to the Centre Court crowd after his defeat of Fearnley. The guy could barely move to his left.

Popyrin will be a step up in quality from Fearnley, but crucially he does have mental scarring from the January encounter that I doubt he can overcome.

Djokovic showed at the French Open that even on one leg he can bypass the tour's riff-raff. His mental capacity is far beyond the standard tennis player as Francisco Cerundolo discovered, as he couldn't put away a hobbling and visibly wounded Djokovic.

Despite that, you'd be mad to back Djokovic at his current price of 1/81.12. He's not got it fully in his power to ease to the win.

The bet I fancy is for Popyrin to win a set here, but ultimately Djokovic will get through. Back Djokovic to win and both players to win a set at 11/102.11.