Wimbledon Latest: Andy Murray out of men's singles but will play doubles

Murray pulls out of men's singles

Two-time champion will play doubles with brother Jamie

Wimbledon 2024 will be Murray's last before retirement

Andy Murray has pulled out of the Wimbledon men's singles due to a back injury but will play in the doubles tournament alongside his brother Jamie.

The two-time champion was hoping to compete in the men's singles for the final time, as he bids farewell to the tournament, but he has decided not to compete after undergoing surgery 10 days ago.

He was due to play Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic on Centre Court today. Machac will get a bye into the second round.

In 2013, Murray became the first British man to win Wimbledon since Fred Perry and went on to win the title again in 2016.

The last few years of Murray's career have been blighted by injury and, at 37, he is expected to retire from tennis later this year.

Murray to bid farewell in Wimbledon doubles

The Murray brothers have never played together at Wimbledon so Andy's final campaign at SW19 will also be a first for the world number one.

Jamie is a seven-time Grand Slam doubles champion, including Wimbledon titles in 2007 and 2017.

The Murray brothers will take on Australian pair John Peers and Rinky Hijikata tomorrow in the first round.

Who is the Wimbledon men's singles favourite?

As for the Wimbledon men's singles tournament, Jannik Sinner is 3.211/5 favourite on the Betfair Exchange to win the title for the first time.

The Itatlian beat Yannick Hanfmann in the first round yesterday but the German did manage to take a set off Sinner.

Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz is 3.65 and seven-time champion Novak Djokovic 5.14/1 is next in the market.

The Serb plays Vit Kopriva in the first round today.